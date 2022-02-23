Cardinal Arena Hosts Regional Basketball

CLASS 4A NORTH REGIONAL

At Farmington

Wednesday, Feb. 23

GAME 1 1st-4 Morrilton vs. 4th-1 Prairie Grove (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 2 1st-4 Subiaco Academy vs. 4th-1 Shiloh Christian (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 1st-1 Farmington vs. 4th-4 Ozark (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 4 1st-1 Farmington vs. 4th-4 Pottsville (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

GAME 5 2nd-1 Harrison vs. 3rd-4 Dardanelle (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 6 2nd-1 Berryville vs. 3rd-4 Dardanelle (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 7 2nd-4 Pottsville vs. 3rd-1 Gentry (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 8 2nd-4 Morrilton vs. 3rd-1 Harrison (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

GAME 13 Third-place game (Girls), Noon

GAME 14 Third-place game (Boys), 1:30 p.m.

GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Cardinal Arena on the campus of Farmington High School plays host to the Class 4A North Regional basketball tournament this week.

Depending upon weather conditions with possible ice storms predicted in the regional forecast, games are scheduled to get underway Wednesday, Feb. 23, featuring four local teams: Prairie Grove girls, Shiloh Christian boys, plus both Farmington boys and girls teams which come in with a combined record of 57-2.

Prairie Grove, fourth seed 4A-1, coached by Kevin Froud, takes on 4A-4 District girls champion, Morrilton, in the opening game of the tournament slated for 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon followed by the 4A-4 District boys champion, Subiaco Academy, taking on 4A-1 fourth seed, Shiloh Christian at 5:30 p.m.

Farmington's girls 4A-1 District champions (29-1) tip-off against 4A-4 fourth seed, Ozark, at 7 p.m. with the 4A-1 District boys champions from Farmington (28-1) facing 4A-4 fourth seed, Pottsville, at 8:30 p.m.

Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson invites area basketball fans to come out and enjoy what he expects to be a competitive tournament with the host Cardinals bringing a premium level of play into the regional.

"That's the reason we host regionals to begin with, one, we've got really good teams. We want to showcase our kids, we want to showcase our school, we want to showcase our community. That's a team effort. It takes dozens and dozens of people to run off a tournament like this and we're excited to have people come into our town and really want to give them a good show, put a good product on the floor," Thompson said.

Games scheduled for Thursday include 4A-1 girls No. 2 seed, Harrison, vs. 4A-4 third seed, Dardanelle, at 4 p.m. followed by 4A-1 boys No. 2 seed, Berryville, vs. 4A-4 boys third seed, Dardanelle, at 5:30 p.m. and 4A-1 girls third seed, Gentry, matched up against 4A-4 No. 2 seed, Pottsville, at 7 p.m. In the nightcap, 4A-4 No 2 boys seed, Morrilton, goes against 4A-1 No. 3 seed, Harrison, at 8:30 p.m.

Thompson thinks local fans have an opportunity to cash in on an exciting brand of basketball. Tickets are $5 as Cardinal Arena throws open its doors to host the 4A North Regional for the first time. Farmington last hosted regional basketball in 2010 at Myrl Massie Gymnasium before opening Cardinal Arena in 2015. In 2020 Farmington hosted the Class 4A State basketball tournament.

"Obviously, we got beautiful facilities. We want it to be a hometown pleasant experience," Thompson said.

Thompson coached Farmington's boys teams and cherishes fond memories of hosting a successful tournament, which marks the last time Farmington's boys team was won a regional.

"Probably, the best memory I have at Farmington is when we hosted the regional in 2010 in the old gym [Myrl Massie Gymnasium on Double Springs Road], and we built that gym to host state tournaments. We built the arena to host state tournaments and regional tournaments and we're just glad to showcase our kids and showcase our town," Thompson said.