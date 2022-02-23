Cardinals Roll Into District Finals

PEA RIDGE -- A pass sailed too high over the head of Shiloh Christian's J.C. Phillip and out-of-bounds then he picked up his fourth foul once the ball in-bounded.

That summarized the frustrations a tired Saint squad experienced over their inability to prevent Farmington (27-1) from forcing the tempo from the git-go by pressing constantly and running a fast-paced offense in the District 4A-1 boys basketball late semifinal Friday at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena.

The Cardinals dominated and activated a running clock to win big, 74-49, over Shiloh (9-18) in Friday's late semifinal to advance into Saturday's district championship game against Berryville.

Sophomore Layne Taylor scored a game-high 32 points and helped the Cardinals control the game from the tip-off by jumping out to an early 6-2 lead which they quickly stretched to 15-4 and led 19-12 after one period of play.

The duo of Layne Taylor drawing defenders' attention then dishing off to Caleb Blakely paid dividends with Shiloh shot-blocker Kahil Mobley checking out with his third foul with 4:51 to go in the first half. He would return and play the final 2:26 but J.C. Phillip, also picked up his fourth foul with 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

"Mobley and Phillip have such good length. We knew that we would struggle with them and then [Shiloh coach] Chuck [Davis] was smart and stood them both in the lane. Cabley Blakely and Mateo [Carbonel] did a good job of finishing against the bigs and Layne did a good job of passing. He had eight or nine assists tonight setting those guys up for easy ones that were going to be eventually a contested shot," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

In the second quarter. Farmington scored 28 points to increase its lead to 47-23 at halftime. Blakely finished with 17 points with much of it coming on feeds from Layne Taylor.

Farmington led 71-39 after three quarters and the mercy rule running clock was activated in the fourth. The importance of winning to posture themselves for continued postseason success wasn't lost on the Cardinals.

"Winning tonight prevents us from having to come back tomorrow at noon where our kids can actually sleep in, get rested," Johnny Taylor said.

Johnny Taylor pointed out the 4A-4 Conference doesn't play a third place game and therefore by winning the 4A-1 semifinal he and the Cardinals knew they would face one of two opponents, either Pottsville or Dardanelle, both losers in the 4A-4 semifinals, in the first-round at the 4A North Regional.

"We've locked ourselves into where at least we know we're going to play somebody [at regionals] who just lost their last game, but both of those teams are quality opponents, Johnny Taylor said.

Mobley scored 14 points to lead the Saints and Phillip added 10.

Farmington 74, Shiloh Christian 49

Shiloh Christian^12^11^16^10^--^49

Farmington^19^28^24^3^--^74