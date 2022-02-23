Cardinals Soar Over Bobcats 76-45

PEA RIDGE -- Nathan Monroe tickled the twine busting eight 3-pointers for 28 points and left Berryville singing a different tune as Farmington claimed the district title, 76-45, Saturday.

The top two teams in the 4A-1 met for the district championship Saturday at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena but Berryville found their defensive game plan, which centered around guarding Farmington's leading scorer Layne Taylor, difficult to execute because of the prolific shooting of Monroe, who also had 4 rebounds.

"That's a quality win and we beat a quality opponent. Nathan Monroe, he's been playing great but he just played as well as he could play like there wasn't anything you could say you ought to try to do this a little bit better. Man, I was so impressed with Nathan. If Nathan continues to do that we're going to continue to roll like this," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Kade Davidson scored the first basket of the game going 1-on-1 for Berryville. Farmington's ability to get second chances hurt the Bobcats from the start. Logan Burch's offensive rebound turned into a 3-point shot by Monroe. Berryville held two more leads, at 4-3, with Davidson nailing a long jumper and 6-5 when Weston Teague answered Layne Taylor's theft and breakaway layup.

Farmington spread the court and clamped down defensively, not allowing a single Berryville point over the last 4:14 of the first period and led 12-6 going into the second quarter.

Layne Taylor scored 16 points and Monroe 10 in the second period as Farmington out-scored the Bobcats by a 2-to-1 margin (26-13). Defensive rebounding materialized as an underappreciated aspect of Layne Taylor's all-around game. The 5-feet-8 guard led the Cardinals with 8 rebounds.

"He led us in rebounds tonight. I think that was the first time this year that's happened because usually Caleb and Mateo are going to get every rebound. They were both guarding the bigs tonight and blocking out and Layne had an opportunity to block out and still go pursue it," Johnny Taylor said.

A hotly contested game brought Berryville fans to a frenzy with Layne Taylor absorbing contact and creating space to get off a 3-point shot that sizzled the net with time running out in the first half. One of the Bobcats crashed to the hardwood and Berryville coach Brent Compton as well as Bobcat fans wanted an offensive foul and the basket waved off.

The basket counted for Farmington and Compton received a technical foul and when Layne Taylor came out to shoot the free throws Bobcat supporters let him know what they thought of the no call. Layne Taylor essentially completed a 4-point play to end the half with Farmington on top 38-19.

In the third quarter Farmington upped its lead to as much as 57-29 on Mateo Carbonel's trifecta but Berryville tried to storm back. The Bobcats scored back-to-back buckets on the run by Nate Allen and Teague but Farmington milked the clock and didn't give them the ball back, taking a 57-34 lead into the fourth.

Layne Taylor set up Monroe, who drained a three in the corner 40 seconds into the fourth. At that juncture both teams sent reserves onto the court coming out of a time-out and Farmington coasted to a 76-45 win to claim its second district championship in two seasons under Johnny Taylor.

Monroe finished with 28 points to pace Cardinal scoring while Taylor rang up 26.

Teague had 12 points including a spectacular slam dunk and Kade Davidson also scored 12 for Berryville, but the Bobcats weren't able to consistently find their perimeter shooters or get the ball inside to Teague. Farmington's defense was so complete that Berryville only made two 3-pointers.

"Mateo Carbonel and Caleb Blakely did an outstanding job defensively. Obviously, Layne made some shots because they had to start guarding Nathan so that opens up other guys to shoot it. Carson did a good job of battling with the big kid [Teague]. Sam Wells was great off the bench. I'm just so proud of our guys to be back-to-back district and back-to-back conference champions," Taylor said.

Farmington was scheduled to begin regional play at home in Cardinal Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. against Pottsville.

Johnny Taylor wants the Cardinals to keep playing with confidence as they take another step towards reaching a state tournament berth.

"We're excited because we usually shoot it really well in our place. Pottsville is a really good program. They've go a really good coach," Johnny Taylor said, adding the fans backing his team give the program a boost.

"We appreciate their support. We have a really good fan base. Our girls are so good. I'm proud of our whole program. We don't just have a girls program, we don't just have a boys program. We have a basketball program and everybody can't say that. To be setting here, we're 28-1 and the girls are 29-1. How many schools in the state can say that?" Johnny Taylor said.

Right now, the spotlight shines on Farmington.

Farmington 76, Berryville 45

Berryville^6^13^15^11^--^45

Farmington^12^26^19^19^--^76

Farmington (28-1): Nathan Monroe 9 2-2 28, Layne Taylor 8 6-7 26, Mateo Carbonel 2 0-0 5, Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 5, Cameron Chrisman 2 0-0 5, Hunter Reaves 2 0-0 4, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2, Caleb Blakely 0 1-2 1, Carson Dearing 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 9-13 76.

Berryville (16-11, 6-6): Weston Teague 5 2-2 12, Kade Davidson 4 4-6 12, Jake Wilson 1 0-0 3, David Colbert 1 1-1 3, William Dean 1 0-0 3, Kennon Helmlinger 1 0-0 2, Jack Dignan 0 2-2 2, Nate Allen 1 0-0 2, Ashton Blok 1 0-0 2, Chet Hudgens 1 0-0 2, Dale Nagtalon 1 0-0 2, Lucas Pierce 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 9-12 45.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 15 (Monroe 8, Taylor 4, Mahan, Carbonel, Chrisman). Berryville 2 (Wilson, Dean).