Council Approves Studies On Water Costs and Employee Wages

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will use the results from a water cost of service study to help plan for the future.

Lincoln City Council approved a contract for the study with McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc., for a price not to exceed $15,500, not including any direct costs.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said the study will look at all aspects involved with the city's water system, including employee wages and benefits, water rates, cost of products and water loss.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the water study will be more detailed than an in-house rate study conducted several years ago.

According to the work order, McClelland is subcontracting the study to Utility Financial Solutions, LLC. McClelland will provide support and guidance to the city throughout the course of the study.

A summary of services includes:

• Perform cost of service analysis and recommend changes to the base charge and commodity charge.

• Complete a five-year financial projection for key financial targets.

• Design rates for customers to move toward cost of service and the financial health of the owner.

• Final report to be completed in about 12 weeks.

The council also approved a resolution for another contract with Johanson Group for a wage study for city employees for an amount not to exceed $9,900.

The study will review positions, the pay structure and current market pay levels to ensure "internal equity and external competitiveness."The firm will review job descriptions to make sure that each description fairly represents the current status of all positions.

The result will be a report with study findings, tables, graphs and recommendations to "improve effectiveness of the city of Lincoln's ability to attract, motivate and retain competent city personnel."

In other action, the council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to continue a contract with Marty's Mow'n for mowing services for 2022 for $16,800. This is the same amount as the 2021 contract.

It approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply to Arkansas Rural Development for a $15,000 grant to purchase extrication fire equipment. If approved, the city's local match for the grant would be $20,000.

The council also approved an ordinance to rezone 1.4 acres on U.S. Highway 62 from residential, R-1, to commercial, B-2. This land is the location for a new Family Dollar Store. Lincoln Planning Commission approved the large scale development plan for the new store at its Feb. 7 meeting, contingent on the city council agreeing to rezone the property to B-2.

The council amended the city's 2022 budget to show additional expenses for the year. Hulse said the additional expenses include the water rate study, wage study and the match for the extrication fire equipment.

The council approved the amended 2021 budget, which shows actual expenses and revenue received in 2021.

The reconciled budget shows that for the general fund, the city received $972,888 in revenue in 2021 with $791,684 in expenses, for a net profit of $181,203.

For the water department, actual revenue was $2.17 million and total expenses were $2.11 million for 2021, leaving a net income of $67,086. There was a net loss of $150,000 for the water department after figuring in capital purchases for the year.