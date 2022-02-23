EDITORIAL: Coach’s Wife Questions Facilities

Dear Editor,

I have been a head football coach's wife for 29 years here at Prairie Grove. In all those years I have had questions about why the school does things the way they do. For the most part I was under the impression that I just did not see the whole picture.

After seeing the football program excel into the winning program it is today I guess I expected to see more put toward the football facilities. Twenty-nine years ago you could not practice kids during the summer so coaches and kids had the summer off. Therefore there was a need for two-a-day practices in order to get kids ready for football. Fast forward to today; coaches are working most of the summer with two weeks off that they cannot practice kids. Most schools give their coaches more days on their contracts than ours do. But our coaches still do the summer work.

Our school seems to have the smallest coaching staff around. From what I can tell in the 5A conference Clarksville has the next to smallest coaching staff with eight coaches, the most in Alma with 14. Prairie Grove has five. Since we are not already looking to add to the staff I have to assume that we are not going to. Coaching changes in other schools will be starting to happen soon. So now would be the time to start interviewing to find the right coaches to add to our current coaching staff.

The field house is the same we used 32 years ago when we were 2A. Kids now have to share lockers. There are two toilets for 100+ kids. We outgrew the facilities years ago.

I do not understand how other schools are able to have the nice facilities and extra coaches. I feel we are being left behind. What I see is that the emphasis on athletics is important to these other schools and not so much for Prairie Grove. When families move to NWA and look at the different schools in the area, if their choice comes down the athletic facilities we are losing some potential move-ins.

I am frustrated that I felt led to write this. Am I the only one that feels this way? I feel that we as a community need to be proactive instead of reactive.

My intent with this post is to bring awareness and to raise questions to the community of Prairie Grove about things that currently seem to be overlooked.

Kaye Abshier

Prairie Grove