Farmington Girls March Into District Finals

PEA RIDGE -- Meeting for the third time this season Farmington and Prairie Grove mixed it up in the District 4A-1 girls basketball tournament semifinal with the Lady Cardinals winning 49-35.

The No. 1 ranked Lady Cardinals (27-1) broke away from a 19-19 halftime tie by dominating the second half to advance into the championship against Harrison. Farmington heated up from long-range to open up a 30-23 lead with 4:22 showing in the third quarter. Megan Hernandez, Carson Dillard and University of Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence combined to make a trio of 3-pointers.

"We made a couple of adjustments defensively and then we were able to start turning turnovers into points, what we didn't do in the first half so overall I'm really proud of our kids and you got to give a lot of credit to Prairie Grove," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Lawrence scored 13 second half points highlighted by 11 in a decisive third quarter with the Lady Cardinals out-scoring Prairie Grove 19-9 to go up 38-28.

"The Lady Razorback signee she stepped up there at the start of the third quarter and hit two big threes. They just have so many weapons and the role players stepped up and made some shots. That's what good teams do and that's why they're No. 1 in the state," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Fouls became an issue for players on both teams as the game wore on.

The officials only called two fouls against Prairie Grove (15-11) in the third quarter and both were against Ella Faulk, the second on a controversial charging call that negated her basket with 25.4 seconds left in the third. She had just returned after picking up her third foul at the 5:34 mark.

Lawrence drew two fouls in two seconds and went to the bench with four personals at the 6:29 mark of the fourth but she had already done her damage busting three treys in the third. Senior Morgan Brye scored a couple of baskets to put the finishing touches on the win.

"They way they were defending us, they were leaving some stuff open for Morgan and she made some great senior plays just being in the right spot. She made a great read off the ball. We managed to get her behind the defense and she was able to square up and score in the post and then attack off the bounce," Johnson said.

Lawrence finished with 15. Hernandez added 12 and Dillard chipped in 9 for the Lady Cardinals.

Friday's action proved intense from the opening tipoff. Prairie Grove scored first on Torie Price's 3-pointer and got an early layup from Faulk. Farmington countered with baskets by Reese Shirey executing an off-balance put-back and Hernandez' drive from the wing.

The Lady Cardinals surged ahead with an 8-2 run capped by Hernandez scoring on the offensive glass to make it 10-7.

Prairie Grove answered by fashioning an 8-2 run of its own. Charity Stearman swished a short pull-up jumper. Lexie Henry and Trinity Dobbs combined to make four straight free throws, giving the Lady Tigers a 15-12 advantage.

Dillard dialed up consecutive treys in a 1:01 span as the lead changed hands again with Farmington moving back in front, 18-15.

The Lady Tigers again proved up to the challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A retaking the lead on a Kenleigh Elder free throw after an offensive rebound and Henry's trifecta.

Dillard accounted for the only point of the last minute-and-a-half when she made 1-of-3 free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the first half to forge a 19-19 tie going into the locker rooms.

Froud told his players that Farmington was ranked No. 1 for a reason, but was concerned if scoring dropped off.

"You can play with them, but you've got to score with them. You cannot have empty possessions and turnovers just not get anything," Froud said.

Prairie Grove's offense fizzled in the second half when Farmington out-scored the Lady Tigers 30-16.

"We certainly shot it way better in the second half. Prairie Grove's a really, good basketball team and they're playing their best basketball of the year which is what all coaches want at this time of the year in postseason. I thought they were phenomenal in the first half with what they did defensively," Johnson said.

Dobbs led the way for the Lady Tigers with 12 and Henry added 9.

"I was proud of our girls. They played hard and they competed, but we just didn't get it done there when we needed to," Froud said.

Farmington 49, Prairie Grove 35

Prairie Grove^9^10^9^7^--^35

Farmington^10^9^19^11^--^49

Farmington (27-1): Jenna Lawrence 6 0-0 15, Megan Hernandez 5 0-0 12, Carson Dillard 3 1-4 9, Reese Shirey 3 0-0 7, Morgan Brye 2 0-0 4, J'Myra London 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-4 49.

Prairie Grove (15-11): Trinity Dobbs 3 4-6 12, Lexie Henry 3 2-2 9, Charity Stearman 3 0-0 6, Kenleigh Elder 1 1-2 3, Torie Price 1 0-2 3, Ella Faulk 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-12 35.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Lawrence 3, Dillard 2, M. Hernandez 2, Shirey), Prairie Grove 4 (Dobbs 2, Price, Henry).