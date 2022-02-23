Farmington Police File Multiple Charges

FARMINGTON -- The search of a backpack by Farmington police officer Jason Cooper yielded several bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in cash, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police arrested Robert James Poindexter, 38, of Farmington, on Feb. 15 in connection with drug trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and public intoxication.

Cooper reported he was in the area of Broyles and Main Street attempting to locate a theft suspect when he saw a white male carrying a large backpack that matched the description of the suspect.

The police officer made contact with the man and he was identified as Robert Poindexter. According to the report, Poindexter seemed to be highly intoxicated, possibly on methamphetamine. Poindexter's name came back as having a search waiver on file.

According to the report, Poindexter admitted to having a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket. The officer removed the brass knuckles and then said he placed Poindexter in handcuffs due to his demeanor and to attempt to keep the suspect from walking away.

Cooper searched Poindexter and reported that he found three small yellow baggies containing methamphetamine in his pants pockets. The officer searched the backpack and found multiple baggies of marijuana, small empty baggies used for selling drugs, a black and red scale with methamphetamine residue, a black canister with methamphetamine residue and $1,173 in cash.

According to the report, Poindexter was placed under arrest and taken to Farmington Police Department. Poindexter then was taken to Washington County Detention Center where he was booked on the multiple charges.

The Farmington police report gives Poindexter as having a Farmington address. The detention center website gives a Springdale address for Poindexter. Bail was set at $25,000, according to the detention center website.