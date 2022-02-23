Farmington Starts Process To Join The Biking World

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington took the first official step last week to jump in on the bike trail craze that is ongoing in Northwest Arkansas.

This first step is the planning stage for a new paved biking/walking trail that will connect Creekside Park to Alberta Street in Fayetteville.

Farmington City Council awarded a contract for engineering services for trail design for $61,560 to Burns McDonnell of Springdale.

In the first step, Burns McDonnell will come up with a plan design for a 10-foot-wide trail to start at the existing pedestrian crossing on Broyles Street at Creekside Park and extend about 0.65 mile to the city limits on the south side of West Alberta Street.

Senior engineer Aaron Boehmier told council members on Feb. 14 that he's been with Burns McDonnell for 20 years and is excited to work with the city of Farmington on a new trail.

The company has 50 locations and about 12 people in its Northwest Arkansas office.

Boehmier said Burns is "passionate about trails" and wants to help get people connected.

Farmington's proposed trail will benefit residents in the area, provide a way for citizens to Creekside Park and then get Farmington "plugged" into Fayettville trails, Boehmier said.

Farmington is "primed for connectivity," he added.

The scope of services for the project shows that Burns McDonnell will survey the site and collect data. It will perform a topographic survey to look at features such as underground utilities, rights of way, drainage easements and storm systems and outlets.

The firm will provide a conceptual map to show Creekside Trail, phases one, two and three, that can be used in applying for grants and looking for trails money from other agencies.

Phase 2, according to the scope of services, is to reconstruct the existing trails within Creekside Park. Phase 3 would include a creek crossing and a possible amphitheater.

For Phase 1, Burns McDonnell will provide a 30% preliminary design to connect Creekside Trail to Alberta Street, along with information about easement acquisition discussions.

The complete preliminary design is to include alignment, construction limits, drainage calculations and lighting that will be used to determine cost for the final design, bidding and construction.

The firm also is to provide an opinion, for planning services, as to the estimated cost for final design services and an estimated cost for construction services, as well as a design and construction schedule.

The contract calls for Burns McDonnell to complete its scope of services within 120 days of the signed agreement.

Mayor Ernie Penn reminded council members that the contract is only step one for getting a trail.

Burns McDonnell will develop a plan and bring it back to the council, Penn said.

"Then we'll look at the funding for the project," Penn said. "It's not cheap."

Penn said city officials have met with city of Fayetteville staff and representatives of Rausch Coleman Homes on the project. Rausch Coleman has agreed to provide an easement for part of the trail connecting at Alberta Street.

Judy Horn, a member of Farmington Planning Commission, asked that the trail have landscaping. Another request was lighting along the trail.

Boehmier said he believes there will be an opportunity for landscaping amenities.

"I know we can figure out a way to make it very nice," Boehmier said.

In other action, the council:

• Approved a resolution expressing the city's willingness to use $300,000 in state aid street monies to overlay Southwinds and Jim Brooks roads.

Arkansas Transportation Department will oversee the construction projects. The overlays will be funded 100% with state aid city street funds, up to the maximum amount. If the amount exceeds $300,000, Farmington will be able to pay any additional expenses to complete the work.

The project calls for overlay on 0.67 mile of Jim Brooks Road and 0.87 mile of Southwinds Road.

• Approved a resolution to waive requirements for competitive bidding for the purchase of a T66 T4 Bobcat compact tract loader with attachments for $89,819 from Williams Tractor Inc., of Fayetteville, for the public works department.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the money for this equipment is in the 2022 budget, and the actual cost is under the $125,000 budgeted amount. Shelley said Bobcat gives great discounts to municipalities.

The new equipment can be used to sweep up sand and grit from the snow, remove brush, clean drains, clean under bridges and help with maintenance at the park.

"It's amazing what you can do with this," Shelley said. "It's all good equipment."

• Reappointed planning commission members Gerry Harris (five-year term), Jay Moore (three years), Judy Horne (three years) and Howard Carter (two years).

• Approved an ordinance to vacate the unused easement southwest of North Holland Drive and Serviceberry at the request of Rausch Coleman Homes. No one spoke about this during a public hearing on the request.

• Approved an ordinance to rezone land on Bethel Blacktop from R-1 to C-2. This also was recommended by the planning commission.

• Approved an ordinance to revise sidewalk specifications, requiring sidewalks to be five feet wide with five feet of green space, at a minimum.