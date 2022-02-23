FFA: Changing Lives Through Hands-On Learning

Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove FFA chapters will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 19-26, with thousands of other local chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The annual FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future.

According to the FFA website, "FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA develops members' potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success."

Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields. The national website goes on to say, "FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more."

Today's FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agriculture and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries.

Local FFA chapters in western Washington County have remained active the past year in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. Along with taking care of animals in preparation for fairs and competitions, these students also have been involved in other FFA activities. In many instances, these same students are active in other areas of their lives, including band, choir, sports, drama, church, other school groups and many other extracurricular activities.

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader recognizes the outstanding programs at these three high schools. We salute these students, as well as their FFA sponsors, who all put in countless hours to ensure excellence in their programs.