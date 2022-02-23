FFA Is Rewarding

The Lincoln FFA Chapter has always been competitive, hardworking and lively; this is what drew me in. I have always been a competitive person, so having people beside me working just as hard brings me great joy. Practicing for upcoming competitions has always been rewarding, as well as making jokes with one another and learning real world knowledge that can benefit you in the future, even if you aren't thinking of having a career in agriculture.

As an introvert, socializing with others has always been a challenge for me before joining FFA but, once I did, I improved greatly! Constantly communicating with others in FFA helped me find new friends and lessen my anxiety. I'm grateful as I know that developing my communication skills is vital in the real world and will help me immensely.

Ever since I joined the Floriculture team in Lincoln, I've realized my love for flowers even more. Being able to recognize and name the different flowers makes a huge difference to me. It encouraged me to research how to properly take care of them and create a flower garden of my own. If I had never given floriculture a chance, I would never have realized how much I enjoy being outdoors taking care of plants. It also gives me a back-up plan if I ever plan on changing my career.