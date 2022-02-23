Hearing Set For Highway 170 Lawsuit

FARMINGTON -- At one point, Farmington city officials believed construction to widen Arkansas 170 for two miles from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road would be finished by the end of 2021.

The end of 2021 has come and gone, and the project is at a standstill while a lawsuit filed by Washington Water Authority about the project goes through the civil court process.

According to court records, a motion hearing for the lawsuit has been scheduled for 1 p.m., March 9 before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia Ann James.

The authority filed a complaint in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Sept. 15, 2021, against the Arkansas Department of Transportation and city of Farmington asking a judge to stop work on the widening project until an agreement is reached about compensation to move the authority's water lines.

Mayor Ernie Penn has said on several occasions that the situation is frustrating for him, not only personally but for the citizens of Farmington and the Transportation Department.

"This is a major improvement for our city but this also is a major road that goes to the high school and its athletic facilities and to new residential developments in that part of town," Penn said.

Washington Water's original complaint claimed it would cost more than $1.5 million to move water lines along the road, and it would lose its private easements. The lawsuit says that Farmington and the Transportation Department have refused to pay for the work.

The authority filed a "first amended complaint" on Nov. 5, saying construction costs to relocate its lines have increased substantially since the June 2020 cost estimate was drafted.

Now, according to the amended complaint, the authority estimates it will cost $2.3 million, an increase of $800,000, to move its lines.

The amended complaint adds Arkansas Highway Commission as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks a judge to issue an injunction to prohibit paving over or near Washington Water's distribution line or from disturbing or otherwise encroaching on the authority's easements unless and until Washington Water is paid for its moving costs and loss of easement rights.

The city of Farmington and state transportation department responded separately to the original complaint, asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit in motions filed Oct. 25.

The defendants then filed motions on Nov. 24 asking the court to dismiss the amended complaint.

The city of Farmington is represented by attorney Justin Eichman of Springdale and Blake Gary, attorney with the Arkansas Municipal League.

The city's motion to dismiss notes that in its current state the two miles of Highway 170 are a narrow, open ditch highway with four 90-degree hairpin turns and without sidewalks or adequate drainage facilities.

"The road is deteriorating at a rapid pace and has become hazardous to drive," the city's motion says.

As of March 21, 2021, the total cost of the project was $12.8 million, the motion said. The city's motion to dismiss said the continued delay of the project will create an additional financial burden to Farmington because of escalating construction costs along with the road deterioration.

The highway department motion, which also represents the Highway Commission, asks the court to dismiss the amended complaint for injunctive relief because the claim is "merely a disguised claim for monetary damages." It also says the plaintiff has not exhausted its administrative remedies.

Washington Water Authority's complaint says it has owned and maintained a considerable stretch of water distribution line that has run parallel to Highway 170 for years, if not decades, and that the water line is located within private easements acquired and owned by Washington Water.

According to the lawsuit, the city, Washington Water and transportation department have been in discussions about relocating the water line since 2017.

The complaint said other utilities received compensation for relocation costs but Washington Water's demand for "just compensation" was "rejected." It contends that Black Hills Energy received $300,000 for its relocation costs, PG Telco about $600,000 and Cox Communications about $35,000.

The project to widen state Highway 170 is being funded through the STP-A program, a federal highway program available to areas that have reached a threshold population of 200,000. The acronym stands for Surface Transportation Program -- Attributable.

The city is responsible for 20% of the project costs, including a contract with Garver Engineering to design the project, paying for rights of way and paying to relocate utilities. The federal program is responsible for 80% of those costs.

Ron Petrie with Garver said the actual design plans to widen two miles of Highway 170 have been completed for some time. Garver is waiting to receive permission from the state transportation department to advertise for bids for the project, Petrie said.

Construction plans show the two miles would be widened to three 12-foot wide lanes with a continuous left-hand turning lane. The project also calls for both sides of the road to have 5-foot-wide sidewalks and curb and gutter.