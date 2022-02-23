Horse Judging In FFA

I have grown up in agriculture and the livestock industry. I have also wanted to judge horses since I was young and traveling around with my agriculture teacher dad. After the few weekend contests I would go to with my dad, we would have a huge conversation about the fact that reasons are the worst, but I want to go to college to judge. It wasn't until my freshman year that I actually started learning the contest. My freshman year was not the most glamorous. I could tell you all the tack, leg deviations, colors and breed identifications but that was honestly about all my skills for that year. My sophomore year was a similar story. I was slowly but surely getting better at reasons and marking cards but that year got cut a little short due to covid. That summer was going to be full of world show judging contests but it all got pushed into the fall of my junior year.

Junior year was where everything started coming together. The team I was on started in the fall going to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Junior Paint Horse Association judging contest and we started getting recognized. Over the spring we went to numerous Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri contests and won numerous awards. We started to be recognized by college teams and coaches. When junior year ended, we were second at state and a couple of the girls on the team committed to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College to judge, but we didn't stop going to world shows that summer. We went to the American Buckskin Registry Association judging contest, American Paint Horse Contest, American Junior Quarter Horse contest and we ended our team's year in Columbus, Ohio, for the All American Quarter Horse Congress contest. After all those miles, laughs, good wins and hard losses, the whole team has been offered scholarships and opportunities to continue our judging careers.

As I am ending my high school career, it doesn't quite mean my horse judging career is over. I plan on committing to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, to judge for two more years.