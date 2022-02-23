Lady Tigers Fourth At District, On To Regional

PEA RIDGE -- Gentry held Prairie Grove to 16 points over the last three quarters and found enough offense to beat the Lady Tigers, 51-41, in the District 4A-1 girls basketball consolation game Saturday.

"It was one of the first times all year we've played zone from start to finish. We have good athletes, girls who anticipate well," said Gentry coach Toby Tevenbaugh.

Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud noted both teams came into the consolation game off tough losses the night before. Prairie Grove lost to top-ranked Farmington, 49-35, while Gentry dropped a controversial heartbreaker, 37-36, to Harrison.

The same official who made the controversial call which led to Harrison's winning free throws on Friday worked Saturday's Gentry game. Not a single foul was whistled against Gentry the entire second half and only two fouls were called against the Lady Pioneers for the whole game. In contrast, Prairie Grove had 14 fouls called against its players. That factored into a game decided by 10 points with Prairie Grove getting no free throw attempts while Gentry made 10 of 13 free throws.

Both coaches acknowledged the splendid play of Alyssa McCarty, powering the Lady Pioneers' offense. McCarty canned six 3-pointers including four in the first quarter one day after Gentry couldn't hit the broadside of a barn during a semifinal loss to Harrison.

"She stepped up and made some shots," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Toby Tevenbaugh said the Lady Pioneers shot it well enough to keep Prairie Grove honest on defense.

The consolation started out as a 3-point shootout. Prairie Grove took an early 9-3 lead on a trio of triples by Ella Faulk, Charity Stearman and Torie Price.

McCarty found her range, burying three of the next four 3-pointers made by the Lady Pioneers in the first quarter. Emma Tevenbaugh had the other as Gentry took a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Emma Tevenbaugh's second trey increased Gentry's lead to five before Prairie Grove rallied by crashing the offensive glass. Stick-backs by Oliva Kestner and Kenleigh Elder kept the Lady Tigers within 20-19. McCarty scored the last five points of the half on another trey and a pair of free throws giving Gentry a 24-19 cushion at the half.

Prairie Grove got five points from Ella Faulk including a 3-pointer but turned the ball over three times allowing Gentry to build a 33-24 lead on McCarty's steal and bank shot on the run, another McCarty three, Brynn Cordeiro's free throw, and Reese Hester's trey.

The Lady Tigers found themselves down by nine at the start of the fourth quarter.

Neither team scored for the first three minutes of the fourth and Gentry went into a delay against the Lady Tigers' man-to-man defense, burning a minute and a half off the clock before taking time-out.

Prairie Grove expended a lot of energy chasing the ball before forcing a jump ball and gaining possession on the alternate at the 4:05 mark. Twenty-one seconds later Camryn Cash drove the lane and scored but the Lady Tigers could get no closer than seven points on Faulk's 3-pointer with 1:26 to play.

By the time Prairie Grove scored again on Rayleigh Bartholomew's trifecta only 21 seconds remained and Gentry still led 39-31. Time eventually ran out on the Lady Tigers with Gentry claiming the third seed and Prairie Grove in the fourth spot going into this week's 4A North Regional at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

Emma Tevebaugh went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, adding 10 points for Gentry.

Faulk hit double digits for the second time in the tournament with 10 points to pace Prairie Grove.

Gentry 41, Prairie Grove 31

Gentry^17^7^9^8^--^41

Prairie Grove^15^4^5^7^--^31

Prairie Grove (15-11): Ella Faulk 4 0-0 10, Rayleigh Bartholomew 2 0-0 6, Trinity Dobbs 1 0-0 3, Charity Stearman 1 0-0 3, Torie Price 1 0-0 3, Olivia Kestner 1 0-0 2, Camryn Cash 1 0-0 2, Kenleigh Elder 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 0-0 31.

Gentry (21-2, 7-2): Alyssa McCarty 7 3-4 23, Emma Tevebaugh 2 6-6 12, Reese Hester 1 0-0 3, Shelby Still 1 0-0 2, Brynn Cordeiro 0 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Caswell 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 10-13 41.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 7 (Faulk 2, Bartholomew 2, Dobbs, Stearman, Price). Gentry 9 (McCarty 6, Tevenbaugh 2, Hester).