Lady Wolves Wrap Up Regular Season Play

LINCOLN -- Lincoln played three girls basketball games at home including a make-up game Wednesday, Feb. 9, and a senior night contest against Bergman to wrap up regular season play.

West Fork 51, Lincoln 37

The first quarter started slowly with each team managing two points in the first five minutes. West Fork led 8-5 going into the second quarter. Lincoln began a 9-2 run with Saylor Stidham's fast break basket in the last minute of the first period. West Fork got the first points of the second before Lincoln scored 7 consecutive points.

Lily Riherd, who led the Lady Wolves with 16 points, hit the first of a trio of 3-pointers she would drain. Later Riherd attacked the basket and added a free throw, then stopped and popped another three to briefly put Lincoln ahead 12-10 at the 6:31 mark of the second quarter. The Lady Tigers regained the lead at 14-12 but Katie Jones put a trifecta through the net and Lincoln edged in front 15-14.

West Fork responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Collier Neyman, who led the Lady Tigers with 20 points, and Emily Ann Dwyer made 3-pointers during the run.

Alexandra Torres grabbed a loose ball and put it in the goal to break a 3:44 scoring drought for the Lady Wolves in the waning seconds of the first half and Lincoln trailed 24-17. West Fork outscored the Lady Wolves 16-11 in the third to build a 40-28 advantage going into the fourth. Lincoln was still in the game down 44-33 near the five minute mark on Riherd's triple but couldn't close the gap and lost 51-37.

West Fork^8^16^16^11^--^51

Lincoln^5^12^11^9^--^37

Lincoln (3-16, 1-7): Lily Riherd 5 3-4 16, Alexandra Torres 1 5-6 7, Katie Jones 2 0-0 5, Tabor Lewis 1 2-2 4, Zella Pomeroy 1 1-2 3, Kaylin Osnes 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 13-16 37.

West Fork (4-11, 3-6): Collier Neyman 7 5-8 20, Heather Bivens 5 3-4 14, Zoe Erickson 4 2-2 10, Haley Beth Johnson 1 0-0 3, Emily Ann Dwyer 1 0-2 2, Mary Jane Lovett 0 1-4 1, Baileigh Cash 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Greenlee 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 12-22 51.

3- Point Goals -- Lincoln 4 (Riherd 3, Jones). West Fork 3 (C. Neyman, Bivens, Johnson).

Elkins 58, Lincoln 27

Lincoln lost a 3A-1 Conference game in girls basketball to Elkins by a 58-27 score on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Elkins jumped out to a 23-3 first quarter lead and was ahead 42-9 at halftime. Zella Pomeroy had a blocked shot in the second quarter and scored five points for the Lady Wolves. Midway through the third period Kaylin Osnes deflected a pass and Jones stole the ball. Jones quickly turned defense into offense by finding Alexandra Torres going to the basket. With time running out in the third Osnes saw Jones breaking downcourt and got her the ball for the last basket of the quarter.

Elkins led 58-20 at the end of the third and the fourth was played with a running clock. Lincoln didn't allow any baskets by the Lady Elks in the period but couldn't make up much ground and lost 58-27. Torres scored nine points and Jones had eight for the Lady Wolves.

Elkins^23^19^16^0^--^58

Lincoln^3^6^11^7^^--^27

Lincoln (3-16, 1-7): Alexandra Torres 2 5-8 9, Katie Jones 3 1-2 8, Lily Riherd 2 0-2 5, Zella Pomeroy 1 3-5 5. Totals 8 9-17 27.

Elkins (4-11, 3-6): K. Coble 7 5-5 19, A. Hutchinson 4 3-4 12, I. Wiles 4 0-1 11, A. McGowan 5 0-0 10, K. Springston 2 0-0 4, A. Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-10 58.

3- Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Jones, Riherd). Elkins 4 (Wiles 3, Hutchinson).