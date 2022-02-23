Lincoln Council Member Resigns Position

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council member Gary Eoff announced at last week's council meeting that he was resigning his position representing Ward 3, Position 2, effective immediately on Feb. 15.

Eoff's resignation came at the end of the meeting as the council discussed an ordinance proposed by council member Johnny Stowers to adopt procedures for appointing someone to fill a vacancy on the council.

"In the past, there's been a lot of accusations made that are unfounded and this will put a stop to that," Stowers said about his proposed ordinance.

The ordinance would require the council to be notified within two days of a vacancy. The notice of the vacancy would then be publicized in a manner as dictated by the council.

Applications from qualified persons interested in the position would be accepted by the city clerk's office up to 30 calendar days after a notice is given.

The remaining members of the council would then select from the applicants a person to fill the vacancy.

"The intent of this ordinance is to ensure that vacancies on the City Council are filled in an open and public manner," the proposed ordinance says.

The council last year appointed David McBride to fill a vacancy on the council at the recommendation of Mayor Doug Hutchens, but Stowers said no one knew about McBride being recommended for the position ahead of time.

A procedure to fill a vacancy will make sure it's open and the public is aware of it, Stowers said.

Hutchens denied that there was a conspiracy last year to appoint anyone in particular to fill the position. He noted that it is challenging sometimes to keep a full council seated in Lincoln, and at times positions have been open for more than a year because no one has been interested in serving on the council.

Hutchens pointed out the council already has to approve anyone recommended to fill a vacancy on the council and has the option not to accept a recommendation.

McBride told the council he read about the vacancy in the Enterprise-Leader last year and then called the mayor to see if he would consider him for the position.

"I'm really having second thoughts about that now," McBride said as discussions continued about his appointment among other council members also critical of the process last year.

Hutchens said he was not debating the legality of Stowers' proposed ordinance but did not like the inference that he was "trying to pull a fast one. That is false, false, false."

Hutchens urged council members to work together and to get along and get past the "toxic environment" that occurs at city council meetings.

"For the last four years, for the last six years, I have dreaded coming to these meetings because of this....we're not accomplishing anything. I need people bringing something to the table that will help."

Council member Michelle Davis told Hutchens it appears to her that he comes to council meetings with his "guard up, like nobody's business," and Hutchens didn't deny that, saying a lot of questions seemed to be asked with a "gotcha" as the intent.

Stowers wanted the council to vote on his ordinance that night, but Hutchens said it was not on the agenda as an action item but for discussion purposes only. Hutchens said he would not fight the ordinance if the council wanted to move forward with it at the next meeting.

According to newspaper archives, Eoff was first appointed to Lincoln City Council on Oct. 13, 2014, to fill a position vacacted earlier in the year by Carla Holcroft, who resigned due to job changes. In all, Eoff has served just over seven years.

After the meeting, Eoff said he hopes to continue with the city but in a different capacity. Eoff, who is a Lincoln volunteer firefighter, said he is applying for the full-time firefighter's position with the Lincoln Fire Department.