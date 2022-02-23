Pirates End Wolves’ Basketball Season

LINCOLN --A 23-point fourth quarter wasn't enough to keep Lincoln alive as the Wolves suffered a first-round loss 66-58 to Greenland in the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament.

Jacob Gilbert made all 16 of his free throws including 12 for 12 in the fourth quarter scoring 26 points and Kaden Watts added 23 points to lead the Pirates while the Wolves couldn't find the touch on their long-range shots making just two 3-pointers in the contest and that hurt their late comeback.

With the loss at Wolfpack Arena Lincoln was eliminated from the postseason on Monday, Feb.14.

Three missed layups for the Wolves didn't bode well in the first quarter as they fell behind 9-6.

Greenland extended its lead to 21-12 in the second quarter before an 8-2 run brought the Wolves back to within 23-20 at halftime. Trey Reed began the run with a 3-pointer followed by Bryce Dye scoring on a dish from Kyler Calvin. Brayton Roberts hit a jumper for Greenland but Dye and Calvin combined to make 3-of-4 free throws.

Lincoln's run continued at the start of the third quarter with the Wolves taking a 27-26 lead on Dye's layup off a long pass following a Pirate turnover but Greenland scored the next seven points and held a 42-35 lead at the end of the third.

The Wolves hung around for awhile in the fourth. Calvin's old fashioned 3-point play made it 49-41 at the 5:37 mark and the senior guard scored a reverse layup after grabbing his own missed shot. The bucket came with 2:36 to go and the Pirates leading 61-51. Another hoop and harm by sophomore Jace Birkes pulled the Wolves within 61-56 with 1:48 remaining.

Calvin's drive to the basket further slashed the Pirates' lead to 62-58. Greenland then iced the game by making 4 of 8 free throws in the last 1:30 to advance in the district tournament. The Pirates finished 26 of 33 at the foul line while Lincoln was 18 of 28.

Calvin led the Wolves with 18 points. Birkes added 10, Drew Moore 9, and Dye 8 as the Wolves shared scoring among eight different players.

Greenland 66, Lincoln 58

Greenland^9^14^19^24 -- 66

Lincoln^6^14^15^23 -- 58

Lincoln (5-17, 2-7): Kyler Calvin 6 6-7 18, Jace Birkes 3 4-7 10, Drew Moore 4 0-0 9, Bryce Dye 3 2-4 8, Rylee Remington 1 3-4 5, Trey Reed 2 0-2 5, Kellar Price 0 2-2 2, Paxton Price 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 18-28 58.

Greenland (3-11, 2-7): Jacob Gilbert 4 16-16 26, Kaden Watts 9 2-5 23, Richard Hoover 3 2-2 9, Brayton Roberts 1 1-2 3, Kade Gobel 0 3-6 3, Laken Gaesswitz 0 2-2 2, . Totals 17 26-33 66.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Reed, Moore). Greenland 6 (Watts 3, Gilbert 2, Hoover).