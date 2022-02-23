Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 16-year-old boy of Fayetteville was cited Feb. 9 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol.

Wyatt Holst Braswell, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cecil Selman, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Louis Sturgeon, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 12 in connection with domestic battery third degree, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communication.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 13 for assault on a family member.

Justin Hathorn, 19, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amy Keck, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kevin Wilburn, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bethany Manning, 40, of Rogers, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bo Dutton, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

George Larcade, 63, of Fort Smith, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 16-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Feb. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Martin Campos, Jr., 24, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Crystle Barraza, 55, of Kansas, Okla., was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer Ward, 36, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.