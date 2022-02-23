Returning To Normal In FFA

After two years of unprecedented change in our world, the Prairie Grove FFA chapter is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel in the operations of FFA returning to normal. The last two years have left us with a new respect for the words quarantine, social distancing and virtual learning. We have adapted to a new way of operating and still are able to deliver the opportunities FFA has to offer.

This school year started strong with the first event being the Washington County Fair. Our chapter has the responsibilities of parking the nightly crowd that attends to see the exhibits and entertain themselves with the sights and sounds of the fair. We also clean the fairgrounds at the conclusion of the fair, emptying all the barns of bedding and trash left on the grounds. Throughout the week, many students exhibit beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep, goats and chickens and look forward to their chance at making the premium sale that takes place on Thursday night of the fair. Fair supporters showed up in full force with a premium sale that grossed nearly $300,000 to support the future of agriculture.

During the remainder of the fall semester, students also showed livestock at the Arkansas Youth Expo, Arkansas/Oklahoma State Fair, Arkansas State Fair and various national shows such as the American Royal in Kansas City, Mo., and National Western Stock Show in Denver, Col.

At the conclusion of the county fair, we participated in the famous Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair. This weekend is full of square dancing and crafts and our chapter has the duties of serving the vendors with ice and drinks to sell in their concession stands.

During the month of October, our chapter was able to take 11 students to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. This trip was packed full of educational sightseeing. Some of the places we visited were a cotton gin in the heart of the Arkansas Delta, Churchill Downs and Louisville Slugger in Louisville, Ky., and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo. While attending the convention we were able to listen to motivational speakers, with the highlight of the week being the career and trade show.

As we enter into the spring semester, it will be filled with traveling the state attending judging contests and leadership camps with the finale of the year being the State Convention in Hot Springs. We hope that we are fully on the way to seeing a "normal" year, and the Prairie Grove FFA Chapter can continue to fulfill the mission of FFA by developing the potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.