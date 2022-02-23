Starry Night For Lady Cardinal Sharpshooter

PEA RIDGE -- Carson Dillard exploded for 27 of her game-high 33 points, scorching Harrison from all over in the second half to lead Farmington to the 4A-1 District championship Saturday.

"Carson is playing phenomenal. She's a tremendous senior leader. She's played in a lot of big games in her career," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson hailing Dillard for playing with a lot of poise throughout the district tournament.

At times Dillard switched to point guard because of foul trouble, but the Lady Cardinals never skipped a beat.

"She's certainly very capable of that and just a tough, gritty effort out of our senior," Johnson said.

In front of a frenzied crowd at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena, the Lady Cardinals (29-1) wasted little time making up a 43-35 deficit after Harrison's Clare Barger banged in a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

Farmington surpassed the defending state champions on the scoreboard with a 14-4 run over a 5:09 span to go up 50-45 heading into the fourth quarter. Farmington scored the first 12 points of the fourth beginning with Dillard's 3-point play and took control of a physical contest by stretching its lead to 67-49 on a pair of Dillard free throws with 4:21 left.

Jenna Lawrence tossed in 22 points for the Lady Cardinals with Reese Shirey adding 13 and Megan Hernandez 10 to offset four Harrison players in double figures. Harrison 6-feet-2 sophomore post Reese Ricketts scored 20 points while Barger had 13, Madison Bell 12 and Annabelle Massengale 11.

Coming into the game Johnson said a key for the Lady Cardinals would be winning the battle in the paint and keeping Ricketts and the Lady Goblins off the boards when they missed shots.

"That's going to be the first thing. We're not going to be able to defend her with just one person. We got to defend as a unit. Our help's going to have to be really good and the other thing I think is pace of play is going to be a big thing. We're going to have to be on the defensive end to get stops, limit second chances, and then take those defensive rebounds and turn them into transition, try to pick the pace of the game up," Johnson said.

In the second half the Lady Cardinals executed the game plan after a first half battle that saw Farmington take a 23-19 first quarter lead after the Lady Goblins jumped out to an early 9-4 lead.

Harrison outscored Farmington 19-10 in the second quarter to grab a 38-33 halftime lead. Several key fouls were called against Farmington in the first half, sending Lawrence and J'Myra London to the bench with two apiece, and a controversial foul against Mazzie Carlson bringing Barger to the line for free throws. She made both with a minute left in the first half and scored on a long outlet from Ricketts to build on a 34-33 lead after Farmington's Megan Hernandez hit a 3-pointer.

Farmington begins regional play on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at home in Cardinal Arena at 7 p.m. against Ozark, seeded fourth of the 4A-4.

Farmington 79, Harrison 59

Harrison^19^19^11^10^--^59

Farmington^23^10^22^24^--^79

Farmington (29-1): Carson Dillard 10 9-12 33, Jenna Lawrence 8 3-5 22, Reese Shirey 4 3-4 13, Megan Hernandez 4 0-0 10, Morgan Brye 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 16-23 79.

Harrison (11-12): Reese Ricketts 8 4-7 20, Clare Barger 4 2-2 13, Madison Bell 5 2-2 12, Annabelle Massengale 4 1-1 11, Claire Cecil 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 9-12 59.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 11 (Dillard 4, Lawrence 3, Shirey 2, M. Hernandez 2). Harrison 6 (Barger 3 Massengale 2, Cecil).