Sudden Cardiac Arrest: A Real-Life Drama

Often mistaken for a heart attack, sudden cardiac arrest is actually more life-threatening. While a heart attack victim generally has up to an hour to receive medical attention before damage occurs to the heart, sudden cardiac arrest can cause irreparable brain damage in about four minutes.

You can minimize your risk for cardiac arrest by making some lifestyle changes.

You've probably seen doctors on shows like "ER" shocking a patient's heart back to its regular rhythm. Television's version of reality results in the patient's heartbeat returning to normal soon after the team of doctors and nurses provides the electrical jolt. But in the real world, more than 200,000 episodes of sudden cardiac arrest occur each year outside the hospital, where medical equipment and trained professionals are at least five minutes away.

Even with immediate CPR and the speedy arrival of emergency medical staff, a victim of sudden cardiac arrest has only a 50% chance of survival. Unfortunately, 95% of victims die due to a lack of immediate care.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops pumping blood and functioning normally. The lack of blood to the brain or other vital organs results in collapse or death.

Cardiac arrest and heart attacks do have one thing in common. They are typically caused by the same thing -- cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 killer of men and women in the United States.

Fortunately, heart disease can be prevented with a few lifestyle changes. To decrease the risk for heart disease, avoid saturated fat and smoking. Lowering cholesterol, monitoring blood pressure and glucose levels, and exercising 30 minutes a day at least three days a week are also important to help reduce the risk for heart disease.

But sometimes, sudden cardiac arrest can attack individuals with healthy lifestyles, no risk factors for heart disease, and no history of heart problems. Many other factors besides heart disease can cause the heart to beat chaotically and suddenly stop. These include:

• Arrhythmia (an abnormal heartbeat)

• Kidney failure

• Exposure to extreme temperatures

• Overdosing on drugs that speed up the heartbeat

Because cardiac arrest requires speedy medical attention, the American Heart Association (AHA) is calling for widespread distribution of external defibrillators in public areas.

Defibrillators are computerized units that can quickly sense if a heart has stopped beating and determine if an electrical shock is necessary. The newer defibrillators are more portable and easier to use.

The AHA is campaigning to increase awareness of the need for public defibrillators. With public access comes the need for public education in CPR and the use of defibrillators, which are the key to survival for cardiac arrest patients.

If every person suffering cardiac arrest received immediate CPR and the help of a defibrillator, more than 100,000 lives could be saved each year.

