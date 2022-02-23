To New Beginnings In Lincoln

The summer of 2021, I went to Arkansas Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale for the first time with a new school. I was nervous and didn't know what to expect, but after that week something inside me changed for the better. I met new people and I got an idea of how I wanted my last two years in FFA and in high school to count. So many opportunities opened up to me at Lincoln and one of my favorites was going to Indianapolis for National Convention. It was so cool to see so many people from all around America in one place, in the same organization and in the same blue corduroy jacket as me.

Who would've thought I would be moving schools the summer before my junior year? I definitely didn't think I would, but it was the best thing I've ever done. When I first moved to Lincoln, I truly believe Mrs. Hale and Mr. Barenbreg saw a lot of potential in me. Mrs. Hale got me a speech to prepare for Razorback Subarea and I qualified for district. Mr. Barenbreg encouraged me to judge poultry.They both pushed me to do something they knew I would excel at.

I can't wait to see where Prepared Speaking and Poultry take me. I may not have started my FFA career at Lincoln but I'm so glad to be finishing it here.