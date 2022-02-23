Trying New Things In FFA

My eighth grade year, I was afraid of giving reasons so, instead of facing my fear, I joined the floriculture team. I loved the competition but it wasn't where my heart was. After some convincing, I joined the horse team. There were two juniors and three sophomores on the team who had already judged it before. Knowing this, I knew I had some catching up to do. We went to competition after competition and I fell in love with it. The reasons were a little difficult at the beginning, but after I started to figure it out it gave me a passion to become better at it.

My ninth grade year was the year I made reasons my biggest priority. I was also the creed speaker, so it gave me more confidence in speaking. I went from talking a 35 out of 50, to talking a 45 or above most of the time. Sometimes, getting out of your shell and trying new things can be scary but it can lead you to greater opportunities.

This year, we've traveled to some of the best world class competitions in the United States. We competed alongside collegiate teams, which gives us hope for a bright future like theirs. We have been from Texas to Ohio, judging all summer. We now have new doors that have been opened for us and have received offers to go to different universities. Doing these things will teach us how to judge and become better. Not only this, but I have made so many friends from across the states. Knowing where I came from, and where I am now, I can see how much joy horse judging has brought me.

In the end, you shouldn't let your fears and risks hold you back from doing something you love. In FFA, you should never let doing reasons or trying to memorize things hold you back. Those are skills that will help you throughout your life. They will also allow you to travel and make new friends who will help you out along the way. It may take some convincing but, if it's where your heart is, it will pay off in the end.