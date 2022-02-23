Unintentional Benefit Of Empty Box

PEA RIDGE -- Sometimes the best of girls basketball coaches succeed in drawing out an unintentional benefit when they put all their apples in one basket.

When Prairie Grove got into a bonus free throw situation leading by nine over Gravette with 5:36 left on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in a loser-out game they won 57-41 at the 4A-1 District tournament the Lady Tigers lined up in the box and missed the front end of their first two 1-and-1 shots.

The third time Prairie Grove went to the foul line to shoot a 1-and-1 Lady Tiger head coach Kevin Froud changed tactics and emptied the box with only the free-throw shooter lined up with the other four girls ready to play defense at the other end of the court.

Froud's logic followed how he conducts practices so in effect he put the Lady Tigers in familiar mode and they subconsciously relaxed.

"The main thing was I didn't want us having to run to the other end. Let them walk down there and get more of a rest. That's what I was using it for, a rest opportunity for the girls because they've played two nights in a row so I was giving them a little rest opportunity so they could get back there, make sure they knew who they were guarding, communicate and we didn't have to press them and run back," Froud said.

A byproduct of the coaching decision resulted in the free-throw shooters relaxing at the line and knocking down foul shots. Charity Stearman sank both bonus shots at the 2:57 mark. Thirty-one seconds later Trinity Dobbs sank two double bonus free throws then replicated the feat with the clock down to 2:19. Those six straight free throws combined with a crucial Gravette turnover when an illegal screen was called enabled Prairie Grove to push its lead to 50-38.

The Lady Lions fought hard, trying to keep their season alive. Gravette got a big 3-pointer from Reese Hamilton created by Brynn Romine's drive across the lane and kick-out to cut the lead to 51-41 with 1:16 to go in the fourth.

Prairie Grove answered with Camryn Cash coolly sinking 2-of-2 free throws.

Gravette coach Will Pittman protested the illegal screen and another call that occurred with just inside a minute to go when Romine penetrated the lane and fell down while passing off in what would have potentially led to a layup with Prairie Grove holding a 53-41 lead.

Romine was called for traveling, negating a golden opportunity for the Lady Lions to score and Pittman drew a double technical resulting in his ejection from the game for the last 59.8 seconds.

Dobbs made good on all four technical free throws to put the game away and the Lady Tigers won 57-41.

The contest started out as a very rough, physical game that played out with a lot of no calls for both teams in the early going. Prairie Grove took a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter on Kenleigh Elder's layup on an assist.

Lexie Henry came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers with the third one giving the Lady Tigers their first double digit lead at 28-17 with 3:36 left in the first half.

Gravette staged a rally behind the play of sophomore Keeley Elsea, who scored four quick points to begin a 6-1 Lady Lion mini run. Kelsey's Fletcher's putback drew Gravette within 29-23 at the 1:37 mark.

A 5-point pivotal swing occurred next. Gravette sophomore Alexa Parker kicked the ball away from Prairie Grove and she headed downcourt thinking layup. There was no "kick ball" call forthcoming, but Dobbs chased her down from behind and stole the ball back which led to Camryn Cash's 3-pointer that put the Lady Tigers up 32-23 at halftime.

Prairie Grove's top three scorers, Dobbs, 20 points, Henry, 12 points, and Cash, 11 points, finished a combined 10-of-20 from the field. Dobbs scored 13 points in the final period to power the Lady Tigers, who out-scored Gravette 18-11 down the stretch.

"Against Gravette we did a great job of shot selection and not hurrying our shots and rushing it," Froud said.

Kelsey Fletcher had 9 points for Gravette while Rachel Deihl, Elsea, and Parker scored 7 apiece.

Prairie Grove 41, Gravette

Prairie Grove^13^19^7^18^--^57

Gravette^11^12^7^11^--^41

Gravette (16-11): Kelsey Fletcher 4 0-0 9, Rachel Deihl 3 1-1 7, Keeley Elsea 2 3-7 7, Alexa Parker 3 0-3 7, Brynn Romine 1 0-0 3, Dalachie Wishon 1 1-2 3, Reese Hamilton 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Holland 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-13 41.

Prairie Grove (13-10): Trinity Dobbs 4-9 0-0 20, Lexie Henry 3-8 0-0 12, Camryn Cash 3-3 0-0 11, Ella Faulk 2-6 0-0 5, Kenleigh Elder 2-2 0-0 5, Charity Stearman 0-5 0-0 2, Zoe Hubbs 0-1 2-2 2, Olivia Kestner 0-1 0-0 0, Torie Price 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 22-28 57.

3-Point Goals -- Gravette 4 (Fletcher, Parker, Hamilton, Romine). Prairie Grove 7-16 (Henry 3-4, Cash 3-3, Dobbs 1-2, Faulk 0-1, Price 0-3, Stearman 0-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 25 (Dobbs 10). Assists -- Prairie Grove 10 (Price 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Dobbs, Elder, Faulk). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 2 (Dobbs 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 10.