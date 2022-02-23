WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 23, 2022

Flag: Combs

Photos: Baker, Cheek, Howard, Miller, Curtis, Moore, Stanley

Joyce Ann Baker

Joyce Ann Baker, age 81, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born March 18, 1940, in Bethany, Missouri, the only child of Delbert Charles and Beatrice Wanda (Robertson) Gates.

Joyce graduated from Bethany High School in 1957 and married Donald Baker on June 19, 1959. Joyce worked and volunteered at various businesses over the years including St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs, Missouri, and Missouri Department of Conservation Burr Oak Nature Center in Blue Springs. In 1983, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Arts Education from the University of Missouri. After Donald's retirement, they enjoyed traveling and visited 48 of the United States and various Provinces in Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald Baker; two children, Kenneth Allen Baker and his wife Cheryl of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Linda Sue Patterson and her husband Gary of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Stephanie Baker of New York, New York, Jared Baker of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Amorea Patterson of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one step granddaughter, Casey Patterson and one step great-grandson, Jackson Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held February 19, 2022, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Eva Marie Cheek

Eva Marie Cheek passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Eva was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on December 01, 1943.

Preceding Eva in death were her parents, Bert and Eva Ree Snodgrass; grandmother, Lucy Rebecca Carter; brother, Paul Dean Snodgrass; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Stickler.

Eva is survived by husband, Russell Benjamin Cheek; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Barry Allen of Honey Grove, Texas; grandson, Austin Allen and wife Kylie of Dallas; two great grandsons, Crew and Beau Allen; granddaughter, Alyssa and husband Edward Norman of Bedford, Texas; son, Randall Stickler of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Eva Marie and Casen Stickler; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Louise and Gene Springston, of Fayetteville, Ark., two nieces, Amanda Rains and Kristin Mann; sisters-in-law Beckie and husband Dick Clarke, Julie and husband Steve Vestal; stepdaughter, Aaron and husband Greg Hasley of Fort Smith, Ark.; three step grandchildren, KeKe Rice, Hailey Rice, Brooke Goins; stepdaughter, April and Chris Sorrell, two step grandchildren, Chandler and Rebekah Sorrell; one stepson, Eric Cheek and wife Rowena; two step grandsons, Tyler and Jordan.

Eva graduated from Lincoln High School, Lincoln Arkansas, in 1961. Eva worked in real estate for several years and was a medical secretary at the Allergy Clinic in Northwest Arkansas. She was later secretary at Robertdale United Methodist Church in Robertdale, Alabama. She enjoyed being with family and friends, watching football, kayaking, playing cards, dancing, baking cookies and banana bread with grandchildren.

Jerry Eugene Combs, Sr.

Jerry Eugene Combs, Sr., age 81, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born July 27, 1940, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Charles Allen and Evelyn Jewell (Wise) Combs.

Jerry served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Retta Combs; his parents; one brother, Frankie Lavern Combs; and one sister, Barbara Jean Combs.

Survivors include his children, Carol Stipes, Jerry Eugene Combs Jr., and Joy Shields; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; seven grand cats and six grand dogs.

The family will hold a military memorial service at a later date.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Dorece Ewing Curtis

Dorece Ewing Curtis, age 92, a resident of Morrow, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born July 1, 1929, in Cuthand, Texas, the daughter of Grady and Frances (Varner) Ewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burnett Curtis; one son, Terry Lynn Curtis; and her parents.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald Wayne Curtis and his wife Florence of Las Vegas, Nevada, and James Curtis of Morrow, Arkansas; one sister, Mary Craig of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Marc, Jennifer, Kimberly, Tanika, and Levi, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held February 18, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Alma City Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Joy Dianne Foy

Joy Dianne Foy, 78, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born June 8, 1943, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, the daughter of Argus Aledo and Avaellen Brown (McLain) Robertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include one daughter, Ava Grimm; two sons, Wesley Foy and James Foy; ex-husband, James 'Jim" Edward Foy; one brother, Art Robertson; and cousins, Bruce Amason, Ned Amason, Jay Brown, and Judy Brown.

Burial was in the Academy Cemetery in Evansville, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Cleta Marcella Guess

Cleta Marcella Guess, age 93, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday February 17, 2022, in Bentonville. She was born December 30, 1928, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Eddie Clebern and Annie Shanks Abshier. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Guess; and her daughter, Marie Ann Guess. She is a member of Full Gospel Holiness Church.

She is survived by three daughters: Sharon Davis of Fayetteville, Ruth Clem and her husband Joe of Lincoln, Ark., Donna Barron and her husband Wendall of Fayetteville; three sons: Phillip Guess and his wife Joyce of Elkins, Eddie Guess and his wife Beverly of Fayetteville, and Danny Guess and his wife Shonda of Prairie Grove; 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Feb. 22, 2022, at Moore's Chapel, with burial to follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Springdale.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy., Bentonville, Ark., 72712.

To place an online tribute, please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Kenneth 'Dale' Howard

Kenneth "Dale" Howard, Age 70, a longtime resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born March 10, 1951, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Kenneth Albert and Sybil Beth (West) Howard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Diana Beth Howard.

Survivors include one uncle, Herman Reed and numerous cousins.

Funeral service was held February 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel.

Burial was in Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Stephanie Erin Miller

Stephanie Erin Miller, age 34, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born May 7, 1987, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of James Roy (Charley) Miller and Lisa Faye (Leach) McCratic.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charley Miller; her grandparents, James Leach Sr., Nancy Shepherd, and Alvin Shepherd.

Survivors include three sons, Kambren Miller, Traven Miller and Keiton Miller; her mother and stepfather, Lisa and James McCratic; one sister, Kimberly Willingham and her husband Johnny; one brother, Justin Groves; her grandmother, Elsie Lanoue and her husband Peter; her companion, Ricardo Rodrigez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service was held February 19, 2022, at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to memorial account for the children c/o James or Lisa McCratic at any Arvest Bank, account 39466945.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Brandon Norman Moore

Brandon Norman Moore, age 31, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born March 29, 1990, in Fayetteville , Arkansas, the son of Scott and Tammy (Stanley) Moore.

Brandon was a loving husband, father and son. He loved the life he had built with his family and loved them to the fullest. He loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, running a track-hoe or riding ATVs through the mud, he loved anything outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Courtney Dobbs Moore; two daughters, Adalee Jean Moore and Caselee Rose Moore; one son, Nash Norman Moore; his parents, Scott and Tammy Moore; two sisters, Angela Fancher and her husband Kadin, and Kayla Wilson; three brothers, Scottey Moore, Nathan Moore, and Tyler Moore; his maternal grandparents, Jimmie Leon and LaNell Stanley; his paternal grandparents, Leroy and Sherrey Moore; and numerous other extended family members.

Funeral service was held February 21, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Daniel Alex Pense

Daniel Alex Pense, age 39, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his home. He was born January 4, 1983, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Danny Allen and Beverly (Douthit) Pense.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Pense of Springdale, Arkansas; one brother, David Pense and his wife Tammy also of Springdale, Arkansas; his grandmother, Helen Douthit of Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Rose Cemetery with his father.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Tommy Lee Stanley

Tommy Lee Stanley, age 49, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born July 18, 1972, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Chuck and Wilma Sue (Colston) Stanley.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hill; his children, Shay Dye and husband Timmy, Macey Easter and her husband Ricky, Odessa Stanley, Misty Turner, Zach DeChaine, Brandon DeChaine and his wife Madison, Tanner Lackey; his father Chuck Stanley; his mother, Sue Walker; his brothers and sisters, Terry Stanley Jr., Travis Stanley and his wife Ezola, Shellie Wakeman and her husband Shaun, Roy Stanley, Danelle Wheatly, and Beth Rivers; 17 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

