What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Cane Hill Kite Festival

The 2022 Cane Hill Kite Festival will be held March 12 this year, with the event starting at noon and continuing throughout the afternoon at Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. The festival includes concessions and free parking. Admission is $1 for kids and $2 for adults to fly kites, with no fee to just show up and watch. Military (active and retired) and their families are free to fly kites. Participants can bring their own kites or purchase one on-site for prices that range from $1 to $16.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bingo Night

Bingo will be held Thursday, March 3 at the Prairie Grove American Legion building, 120 S. Neal St., in Prairie Grove. The early session is 4:45-6 p.m.; evening session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food and drink concessions will be available.

All U Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion 146 will host its monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, March 12 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. in Prairie Grove. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, coffee, milk, chocolate milk and orange juice. Cost is $7 adult, $3 kids 6 and under. All proceeds go to the legion to help local Cub Scouts and local veterans and for college scholarships.