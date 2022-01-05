Farmington Boys Contain Yellowjackets

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington boys basketball team played one game during Bergman's Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament on Nov. 20 and took an 84-67 nonconference win over Bay.

Layne Taylor put up 31 points while Caleb Blakely added 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the team in that category. Mateo Carbonel contributed 12 points and seven rebounds and earned the team's "Lockdown Defender" award. Senior Logan Burch scored 11 points.

Burch made the transition from playing for his dad, Beau Thompson, who coached the Cardinals during his sophomore season, to playing for Johnny Taylor who took over as head coach in the summer of 2019.

"It's not too much different. They're both hard-working guys and they care about developing young men and winning. They share the same beliefs and it's about the same," Burch said.

Burch suffered a torn ACL during his sophomore season and wasn't able to physically compete at a 100 percent level last season when he returned to the team as a junior.

"Last year was kind of hard for me. I've rehabbed all summer and I'm a lot quicker so that makes things a lot easier playing this year compared to last year," Burch said.

Last season the mobility just wasn't there for Burch, particularly on the defensive end of the court.

"Last year I couldn't guard as well and this year it's just been a lot easier because my leg's gotten stronger and I'm quicker so I've trusted it more," Burch said.

Bay was playing its eleventh game of the season and the Yellowjackets led 3-2 as the game got underway but Farmington kept attacking. Burch came up with a steal in the jump circle at the far end and wasted no time in throwing a long outlet to Carbonel who sailed in for a layup.

The Cardinals led 4-3 but Bay scored the next five points before Burch drained an early 3-pointer, cutting Bay's lead to 8-7. The Yellowjackets scored again but Nathan Monroe stole an outlet pass and made a layup, keeping Farmington within 10-9. The Cardinals went up by three when Layne Taylor took an outlet and drove hard to the basket. He finished by hanging in the air, allowing a defender to go by then laying the ball in off the glass for a 13-10 lead.

Burch hit from the left wing, staking the Cardinals out to a 40-29 lead in the second quarter. Carbonel scored a left-handed layup on the run after Blakely rebounded and threw the ball to him releasing downcourt. That basket put Farmington ahead 44-30 in the third quarter. Layne Taylor buried a pull-up three, increasing the advantage to 50-34.

After Bay got three points, Layne Taylor stroked another trey, making the margin 53-37. His third straight trifecta made it 56-39.

The Cardinals didn't shoot well from 3-point range, managing just 21 percent, but were decent overall with a 43 percent field goal overall tally. Bay made 45 percent of its threes and 44 percent overall on field goals. Farmington hit 73 percent at the free-throw line while Bay made 67 percent of its foul shots.

"Team goals, of course, we want to win the state championship and individual I just want to be the best teammate I can be," Burch said. "Team goals are just building memories with these guys and hopefully making it to the state championship and winning it."

Farmington 84, Bay 67

Bay^12^19^19^17^--^67

Farmington^17^25^27^15^--^84

Farmington (4-0): Layne Taylor 12 2-2 31, Caleb Blakely 4 7-9 15, Mateo Carbonel 4 4-5 12, Logan Burch 4 0-0 11, Nathan Monroe 2 1-2 5, Carson Dearing 2 0-0 4, Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 4, Sam Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 14-18 84.

Bay (5-6): Justin Brannen 4 8-10 17, Drew Long 4 7-8 15, Korhyn Hoyt 5 0-2 11, Evan Stotts 3 1-2 9, Ayden Vick 2 0-1 5, Will Ashlock 2 0-0 4, Seth Spencer 1 2-2 4, Tyler Frawley 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 20-27 67.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Layne Taylor 5, Burch 3), Bay 5 (Stotts 2, Brannen, Hoyt, Vick).

Rebounds -- Farmington 27 (Blakely 8), Bay 32. Assists -- Farmington 12, Bay 8. Steals -- Farmington 11, Bay 1. Blocks -- Farmington 2 (Dearing), Bay 1.