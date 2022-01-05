Lady Tigers Enjoy Trip To Paris

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Paris dressed out only six players and Prairie Grove capitalized by running players in-and-out platoon style to keep fresh legs in the lineup on the way to winning 62-45.

"They had only six girls. They had six pretty good players. We had 12 or so we could put in and we just wore them down and finally started hitting some shots there at certain times and it worked out well," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Paris stayed in the nonconference girls basketball game for one quarter on Monday, Dec. 6, but Prairie Grove pulled away over the second and third quarters. Trinity Dobbs scored nine points in the second period, spurring a 20-7 run by the Lady Tigers who led 32-18 at the half.

Torie Price and Lexi Henry scored seven points apiece in the third quarter, keying another 21-11 run in the third which ended with Prairie Grove well out in front, at 53-28.

Froud played his bench in the fourth quarter, getting reserves valuable minutes. He likes some areas of progress but wants the entire squad to begin converting easy baskets.

"I love this team, I like them, they're good. We just got to get more consistent," Froud said.

He warns the team that missing the gimmes will hurt their chances for success once the Lady Tigers begin playing teams in the 4A-1 Conference.

Dobbs led the team in scoring with 13 points and rebounding with 5. She nearly recorded a double-double with 8 steals. Price and Henry added 9 points each as the Lady Tigers improved to 5-2 overall.

Prairie Grove 62, Paris 45

Prairie Grove^12^20^21^9 -- 62

Paris^11^7^11^16 -- 45

Prairie Grove (5-2): Trinity Dobbs 4-9 4-5 13, Torie Price 3-9 2-2 9, Lexi Henry 4-9 0-0 9, Camryn Cash 2-5 2-3 8, Zoe Hubbs 2-3 1-2 5, Olivia Kestner 2-3 0-0 4, Rayleigh Bartholomew 1-5 0-0 3, Halsey Hunt 1-4 0-0 3, Abby Preston 1-4 0-0 2, Ella Faulk 1-4 0-0 2, Kenleigh Elder 1-1 0-0 2, Autumn Spatz 1-2 0-0 2, Charity Stearman 0-1 0-0 0, Arianna Harrel 0-2 0-0 0, Bre Chambliss 0-1 0-0 0, Reany White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 9-12 62.

Paris (2-5): Jayden Wells 5 2-5 14, Brailey Forst 5 1-2 14, Rachel O'Neal 3 0-0 9, Annalise Stanford 1 2-4 4, Karsyn Tenleve 0 1-2 1, Ragon Lowerly 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-15 45.

3-Point Goals -- Paris 7 (Forst 3, O'Neal 2, Wells 2), Prairie Grove 7-26 (Cash 2-4, Dobbs 1-3, Henry 1-3, Price 1-3, Hunt 1-3, Bartholomew 1-4, Spatz 0-1, Harrel 0-2, Preston 0-3).

Rebounds -- Paris 29, Prairie Grove 33 (Dobbs 5), Assists -- Paris 9, Prairie Grove 8 (Price 2, Elder 2), Steals -- Paris 10, Prairie Grove 14 (Dobbs 8), Blocks -- Paris 3, Prairie Grove 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 14.