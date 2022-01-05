Lady Wolves At Ozark Tourney

At A Glance

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark Activities Center

GIRLS

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Hector 67, Lincoln 21

Mountainburg 51, County Line 37

eStem 36, Cedarville 29

Ozark 61, Johnson County Westside 32

Wednesday, Dec. 29

County Line 32, Johnson County Westside 29

Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24

Hector 53, eStem 48

Ozark 54, Mountainburg 28

Thursday, Dec. 30

Lincoln wins by forfeit over Johnson County Westside*

Lincoln 45, Ozark JV 42*

County Line 39, Cedarville 35

Mountainburg 53, eStem 36

Hector 36, Ozark 34

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball varsity competed during the holiday break at the 36th annual Bank OZK Classic held at the Ozark Activities Center the week after Christmas.

Lincoln won by forfeit over Johnson County Westside on Thursday, Dec. 30, then took to the court against a replacement opponent and defeated Ozark's junior varsity, 45-42.

Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24

Lincoln got off to a rough start as Cedarville's Rylee Partain scored eight points in the first quarter and McKenzie Marion scored seven points in the opening quarter helping the Lady Pirates jump out to a 20-5 lead on the way to the second round-win on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the Bank OZK Classic. Cedarville increased its lead to 38-10 at the half and went on to a 54-24 win. Partain finished with 14 and Marion's total was 11.

Hector 62, Lincoln 21

Bree McCrotty poured in 30 points to lead Hector past Lincoln, 62-21, during the first-round win on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the 36th Bank OZK Classic at Ozark. McCrotty had a 3-pointer as part of her 13 points in the third as Hector exploded for 22 points in the period to build on leads of 14-2 after the first quarter and 33-5 at the half. Hector out-scored Lincoln 22-14 in the third quarter and led 55-18 going into the fourth. McCrotty went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the game. Katie Jones scored 10 points to lead the Lady Wolves.