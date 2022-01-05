Lady Wolves At Ozark Tourney

At A Glance
Bank OZK Classic
At Ozark Activities Center
GIRLS
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Hector 67, Lincoln 21
Mountainburg 51, County Line 37
eStem 36, Cedarville 29
Ozark 61, Johnson County Westside 32
Wednesday, Dec. 29
County Line 32, Johnson County Westside 29
Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24
Hector 53, eStem 48
Ozark 54, Mountainburg 28
Thursday, Dec. 30
Lincoln wins by forfeit over Johnson County Westside*
Lincoln 45, Ozark JV 42*
County Line 39, Cedarville 35
Mountainburg 53, eStem 36
Hector 36, Ozark 34
LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball varsity competed during the holiday break at the 36th annual Bank OZK Classic held at the Ozark Activities Center the week after Christmas.
Lincoln won by forfeit over Johnson County Westside on Thursday, Dec. 30, then took to the court against a replacement opponent and defeated Ozark's junior varsity, 45-42.
Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24
Lincoln got off to a rough start as Cedarville's Rylee Partain scored eight points in the first quarter and McKenzie Marion scored seven points in the opening quarter helping the Lady Pirates jump out to a 20-5 lead on the way to the second round-win on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the Bank OZK Classic. Cedarville increased its lead to 38-10 at the half and went on to a 54-24 win. Partain finished with 14 and Marion's total was 11.
Hector 62, Lincoln 21
Bree McCrotty poured in 30 points to lead Hector past Lincoln, 62-21, during the first-round win on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the 36th Bank OZK Classic at Ozark. McCrotty had a 3-pointer as part of her 13 points in the third as Hector exploded for 22 points in the period to build on leads of 14-2 after the first quarter and 33-5 at the half. Hector out-scored Lincoln 22-14 in the third quarter and led 55-18 going into the fourth. McCrotty went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the game. Katie Jones scored 10 points to lead the Lady Wolves.