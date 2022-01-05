Lincoln Boys Place Seventh In Bank Ozk Basketball Classic

At A Glance

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark Activities Center

BOYS

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Lavaca 76, Hector 36

Cedarville 56, Mountainburg 52

County Line 69, eStem 61 (2 OT)

Ozark 68, Lincoln 56

Wednesday, Dec. 29

eStem 67, Hector 49

Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54

Lavaca 36, County Line 28

Ozark 41, Cedarville 27

Thursday, Dec. 30

Lincoln 76, Hector 60

eStem 65, Mountainburg 33

County Line 61, Cedarville 35

Lavaca 40, Ozark 18

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball varsity squad competed at the Bank OZK Classic held at the Ozark Activities Center between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Wolves finished in seventh place by posting a 76-60 win over Hector on Thursday, Dec. 29. with the duo of senior Trey Reed and sophomore Jace Birkes, son of athletic director Deon Birkes, combining for 18 points down the stretch. Lincoln lost a second-round tournament game to Mountainburg, 68-54, after dropping their tourney opener, 68-56, to Ozark.

Lincoln 76, Hector 60

The Wolves claimed seventh-place with a good start and strong finish to beat Hector, 76-60, at the 36th Bank OZK Classic with big first and fourth quarters. Reed scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and Jace Birkes tossed in eight of his 20 points in the final period. P.J. Henderson had 18 points to lead Hector.

Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54

Lincoln got 24 points from senior Kyler Calvin but couldn't offset a 28-point performance by Mountainburg's Sam Ortlieb during a 68-54 loss to the Dragons in the second-round of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Bank OZK Classic.

Ortlieb got on track for six points in the first quarter as Mountainburg jumped out to a 21-13 lead. He added eight more in the second period for the Dragons. Lincoln trailed 34-21 at the half and had trouble containing Ortlieb, who scord 10 points in the third quarter to help the Dragons go up 54-39. Zach Jones added 11 points for the Dragons.

Ozark 68, Lincoln 56

Tournament host, Ozark, leveraged balanced scoring to get past Lincoln, 68-56, in the first round of the Bank OZK Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Eli Masengale led four Hillbillies in double figures with 21 points. Braeson Peters scored 15 while Landon Wright and Kayden McAnally each added 11. Reed scored 23 points for Lincoln. The Wolves trailed Ozark 20-14 after a quarter and 42-22 at the half.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Rylee Remington scores an uncontested layup during a 66-39 nonconference boys basketball win over Thaden on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin sporting a fresh look with his hair cut short worked his way into the lane. Calvin scored 15 points and went 4-of-4 at the free-throw-line in the Wolves' 66-39 victory over Thaden on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Kellar Price elevates to get off a jump shot in the paint against four defenders. Price was among eight different Lincoln players who scored in the first quarter of their season-opener as the Wolves jumped out to a 25-16 lead over Thaden on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Jace Birkes shoots a hotly contested layup during a 66-39 nonconference boys basketball win over Thaden on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Erick Skogen hangs in the air after penetrating the paint during a 66-39 nonconference boys basketball win over Thaden on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Bryce Dye gets off a shot in the key while players jockey for rebounding position. Dye did not miss, giving the Wolves a 30-17 lead at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter during a 66-39 nonconference boys basketball win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

