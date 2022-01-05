Lincoln Boys Place Seventh In Bank Ozk Basketball Classic

At A Glance
Bank OZK Classic
At Ozark Activities Center
BOYS
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Lavaca 76, Hector 36
Cedarville 56, Mountainburg 52
County Line 69, eStem 61 (2 OT)
Ozark 68, Lincoln 56
Wednesday, Dec. 29
eStem 67, Hector 49
Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54
Lavaca 36, County Line 28
Ozark 41, Cedarville 27
Thursday, Dec. 30
Lincoln 76, Hector 60
eStem 65, Mountainburg 33
County Line 61, Cedarville 35
Lavaca 40, Ozark 18
LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball varsity squad competed at the Bank OZK Classic held at the Ozark Activities Center between Christmas and New Year's Day.
The Wolves finished in seventh place by posting a 76-60 win over Hector on Thursday, Dec. 29. with the duo of senior Trey Reed and sophomore Jace Birkes, son of athletic director Deon Birkes, combining for 18 points down the stretch. Lincoln lost a second-round tournament game to Mountainburg, 68-54, after dropping their tourney opener, 68-56, to Ozark.
Lincoln 76, Hector 60
The Wolves claimed seventh-place with a good start and strong finish to beat Hector, 76-60, at the 36th Bank OZK Classic with big first and fourth quarters. Reed scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and Jace Birkes tossed in eight of his 20 points in the final period. P.J. Henderson had 18 points to lead Hector.
Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54
Lincoln got 24 points from senior Kyler Calvin but couldn't offset a 28-point performance by Mountainburg's Sam Ortlieb during a 68-54 loss to the Dragons in the second-round of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Bank OZK Classic.
Ortlieb got on track for six points in the first quarter as Mountainburg jumped out to a 21-13 lead. He added eight more in the second period for the Dragons. Lincoln trailed 34-21 at the half and had trouble containing Ortlieb, who scord 10 points in the third quarter to help the Dragons go up 54-39. Zach Jones added 11 points for the Dragons.
Ozark 68, Lincoln 56
Tournament host, Ozark, leveraged balanced scoring to get past Lincoln, 68-56, in the first round of the Bank OZK Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Eli Masengale led four Hillbillies in double figures with 21 points. Braeson Peters scored 15 while Landon Wright and Kayden McAnally each added 11. Reed scored 23 points for Lincoln. The Wolves trailed Ozark 20-14 after a quarter and 42-22 at the half.