PRAIRIE GROVE

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Dec. 17 in connection with curfew violation.

Jackie Mills, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 15 in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Bowling, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 16 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Louis Mack, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Baker, 30, of Springdale, was cited Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shannon Ready, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicholas Skinner, 32, of Greenland, was cited Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Benjamin Benton, 39, of Cane Hill, was cited Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerry Burns, 45, of Winslow, was cited Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dallas Meyer, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marci Reed, 41, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-0ld boy of Prairie Grove was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelsie Mahone, 21, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 19 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, driving left of center.

Marius Mutarema, 27, of Brookline Station, Mo., was arrested Dec. 19 in connection with DWI, driving while suspended for DWI, no interlock device, speeding.

Wyatt Slaughter, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with filing a false police report, obstruction of governmental operations, leaving the scene of an accident.

Melissa Glasscock, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheyanne Williams, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barton, 35, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Osband Thompson, 46, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving.

Martin Escareno, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 24 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving.

Ryan Buretta, 28, of Washington County Detention Center, was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with violation of a protection order.

Chasiti Dersam, 35, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Griego, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sabrina Wells, 27, of West Fork, was cited Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lauren Escajeda, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.