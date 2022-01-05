Prairie Grove Awarded Outdoor Recreation Grant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove has been awarded an outdoor recreation grant and will match the grant for a new playground and bathroom facility at Muddy Fork Park.

"I think the competition was extremely steep so kudos to us for getting it," Mayor Sonny Hudson told city council members during their Dec. 20 meeting.

In a Dec. 8 letter to Hudson, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the outdoor recreation grants advisory committee with the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has recommended the city be awarded a grant in the amount of $119,699.

The city is required to match 100% of the grant.

The city now can "move forward with a fantastic playground facility at Muddy Fork Park and bathrooms," Hudson said.

Hudson thanked Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, for completing the grant application for the matching grant funds and thanked city council member Rick Ault for presenting the application to the grants advisory committee.

"Larry's done a good job with grant writing for the city," Hudson said at the council meeting.

Chuck Wiley, city public works director, said the playground will be located on the west end of Muddy Fork Park, and the bathrooms will be located on the east side of the park adjacent to the dog park. The bathrooms will have two stalls, plus sinks, for each side of the facility.

Wiley said city staff are still looking at playground equipment and have not made a final decision on what the city will purchase.