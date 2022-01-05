Tiger Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Harrison 87, Prairie Grove 61

Logan Plumlee scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 30 as Harrison ran past Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference opener Friday, Dec. 17 in Goblin Arena.

Plumlee, who hit six 3-pointers in the game, helped Harrison grab an early 26-13 lead. The Goblins led 49-32 at halftime and 67-50 after three quarters.

Abe Glidewell added 20 points for Harrison, while Kason Hilligoss had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Ryder Orr had 15 points to lead four Tigers in double figures, followed by Conner Hubbs with 13, Landon Semrad with 13 and Eric Henderson with 12.

Van Buren 76, Prairie Grove 46

Conner Myers had 24 points to lead three Van Buren players in double figures as the Pointers rolled past Prairie Grove, 76-46, on Nov. 23.

Van Buren (3-1) led 38-28 at halftime, then blew the game open when it outscored Prairie Grove 31-5 in the third quarter. Glavine McDonald added 16 points for the Pointers, while Jaxon Cazzell chipped in 13.

Myers finished with 24 points and eight rebounds as Van Buren (3-1) dominated.

GIRLS

Harrison 68, Prairie Grove 64

Clare Barger scored 21 of her game-high 28 points in the second half as Harrison rallied to defeat Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams in Goblin Arena on Dec. 17.

The Lady Goblins (4-7, 0-1) trailed 34-27 at halftime but outscored Prairie Grove (8-3, 0-1) 25-10 in the third quarter to take a 52-44 lead.

Reese Ricketts was the only other Harrison player in double figures with 15. Lexi Henry had 18 for the Lady Tigers, while Trinity Dobbs was right behind her with 17.