Transfer Brings Poetic Justice For Lady Cardinals

Prior to Dec. 4 the last time Farmington played in the finals of a girls basketball tournament at Hot Springs didn't bode well for the Lady Cardinals.

Harrison led by 30 points from Alex Hill, who transferred from Class 2A Alpena, avenged a pair of postseason losses to Farmington during the District 4A-1 and 4A North Regional tournaments by winning the 2021 4A Finals 68-54 on March 20.

That left a bittersweet taste in the memories of the Lady Cardinals, who also advanced to the 2020 Class 4A state finals but didn't get to play because the game was canceled because of covid. In the week between winning a 2021 Class 4A State semifinal 67-62 over Pulaski Academy on March 13 and arriving in Hot Springs for the state finals a nagging fear that an opportunity to play for all the marbles might get taken away from them again hammered away at the team psyche.

That factor played heavily into Farmington's loss and, while openly acknowledging Harrison put together a solid game plan and executed well from start to finish, this was obviously an unlevel playing field.

Don't get me wrong, this is not an accusation towards Harrison. The Lady Goblins and their coaches did what they were supposed to do and they did it well on that particular day.

Real Culprit

The real culprit, like an unrepentant Grinch, which tilted the playing floor posturing the Lady Cardinals into playing an uphill battle against a fear that Harrison didn't share because they never qualified for the 2020 finals, didn't manifest itself until the fall when the purpose of covid and all its restrictions and encroachments targeting the freedoms the United States was founded upon became blatantly evident.

Covid has been used as leverage to steal a lot of things including outright robbing the Farmington girls basketball program of maximizing their enjoyment of qualifying for two straight Class 4A State Finals in 2020 and 2021.

That's nothing less than highway robbery and dirty politics forsaking freedom to peaceably assemble in Hot Springs to conduct a state championship on March 13, 2020, with a second robbery occurring on March 20, 2021, when the Lady Cardinals couldn't play up to their potential because of fear and I'm still ticked off about it.

Transfer Talk

In a recent conversation with a fellow sports writer over the transfer of 6-feet-3 Jenna Lawrence, who played on back-to-back state championship teams at Melbourne, to Farmington, he said he likes players growing up in a community and playing out their careers there.

Farmington fans, however, own a much different perspective.

When one looks at everything the program's endured over the past two seasons, it seems like poetic justice.

Peaks And Valleys

The Lady Cardinals went from the high of knocking off No. 1 seed Batesville, 76-64, in the Class 4A State semifinals on March 7, 2020, when Farmington hosted the state tournament to the emotional devastation of having the state finals postponed after arriving in Hot Springs and settling into their motel rooms.

Then they found themselves hanging onto a hope that they'd get to play Star City and worked out on their own at the Vanzant residence when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed schools to in-person instruction and the Arkansas Activities Association closed all practice facilities and prohibited coaches from having direct contact with players.

Those dreams got dashed to pieces when the 2020 state finals were canceled, and then the aforementioned 2021 state finals trip with a skeleton hanging in their closet that their opponent, Harrison, didn't have to deal with.

Parallel Journey

Meanwhile Lawrence experienced a journey that paralleled Farmington's two state title appearances and five clashes with Harrison during the 2020-2021 season including the state championship game, but with a very different outcome.

Lawrence and the Lady Bearkats got to play on March 12, 2020, beating Quitman, 47-28, in the Class 2A State Finals which didn't get canceled by covid and they, too, played a conference opponent, Salem, five times over the course of the 2020-2021 season including the 2021 Class 2A State Finals at Hot Springs.

Limited to one shot and scoreless at halftime, Lawrence none-the-less factored heavily into Melbourne's 20-13 lead at intermission. She blocked three shots in the first quarter and two more in the second highlighted by a rejection of Salem center Amber Yates deep in the paint.

She scored four points in the third plus added a crucial assist. After catching the ball in the paint against Yates she turned and faced the basket then spotted teammate, Josie Roark, alone under the goal and fed her for an easy bucket.

Marleigh Sellars finished a drive to keep Salem within 35-29 at the end of the third quarter before Lawrence dominated the first 3:57 of the fourth triggering a 6-2 mini run that put the Lady Bearkats up by 10 at 41-31.

Dominating Performance

She switched on defense, stepped out and blocked Sellars to start the fourth then scored with her own rebound at the other end. She added another block and nailed a pair of free throws. Salem's standout sophomore Chelsea Hamilton penetrated but Lawrence influenced her into shooting an airball then controlled a loose ball and brought it into the front-court enabling Melbourne to run 41 seconds off the clock.

After two quick Salem fouls, Lawrence caught the ball in the key while getting jostled and made an off-balance layup.

The mini run became an 11-2 run putting Melbourne in the driver's seat. Lawrence worked a give-and-go with State MVP Hallie Weaver taking a pass then giving the ball right back as Weaver cut past pressure to the basket.

Weaver's 3-point play and Kiley Webb's free throws gave Melbourne a 46-34 lead with 2:20 remaining and the Lady Bearkats went on to win their third straight championship, the second with Lawrence on the roster, by a 55-34 score.

Welcome To Farmington

So, for somebody who's experienced that level of success and already committed to the University of Arkansas women's basketball program, to want to bring their personal talents, skills and desire to excel to Farmington, to me, that's poetic justice.

Welcome to the Cardinal Nation, Jenna Lawrence. Your fresh infusion of enthusiasm, work ethic, and personal quest to play in a third straight state finals measures up to the standards coach Brad Johnson seeks to achieve on an annual basis at Farmington and makes you the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Inspirational Athlete of the Year at Farmington.

Watching a Lady Cardinal girls basketball game is like opening a present on Christmas morning and discovering the missing piece to a puzzle handed over on a silver platter.

Hot Springs Championship

In what may be divinely orchestrated foreshadowing Farmington played in the finals of a girls basketball championship at Hot Springs and won, 76-58, over Marion on Dec. 4.

Johnson described Farmington's 18-point win over Marion to win the Hot Springs Invitational as "a tremendous team effort" and he wasn't just using a worn out cliche.

The teams traded jabs like boxers, feeling each other out in the first half with Farmington establishing a 25-18 lead in a high-scoring first quarter. The Lady Cardinals widened that gap to nine holding a 42-33 halftime advantage.

Farmington seized control by outscoring Marion 20-8 during the third quarter to grab a 62-41 lead going into the fourth as they gained separation on the scoreboard.

Sophomore guard Reese Shirey scored 20 points to lead five Lady Cardinals in double figures. Her back-court running mate, senior point-guard Carson Dillard, was right behind her with 18 points while senior Megan Hernandez added 13. Lawrence and Morgan Brye scored 10 points apiece as all five starters reached double digits.

Happy New Year, Lady Cardinal fans.

