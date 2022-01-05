WCEL Obituaries For Jan. 5, 2022

Flag: Mitchell, Williams, Cunningham

Photo: Cunningham

Lonnie Darrel 'Duke' Cunnngham

Lonnie Darrel Cunningham, "Duke," age 72, a resident of Gentry, Arkansas, passed on December 24, 2021. Born in Brewster, Washington, on October 16, 1949, Darrel was the son of Robert and Leah Cunningham.

Darrel graduated from Farmington High School and served 18 years in the United States Army.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Robert and Leah Cunningham; brothers, Charles Cunningham, Rick Cunningham, Billie Joe Daniel; and son, Andrew Cunningham.

Surviving family members are brother Mark and wife Brenda Cunningham; children, Janet Cunningham, Elizabeth Cunningham, John Cunningham and wife Jennifer Cunningham.

Darrel enjoyed fishing, camping and the great outdoors. Duke loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial will be held on 2 p.m., January 8, 2022, at the Church of Christ in Farmington, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Charles Allen Mitchell

Charles Allen Mitchell, age 74, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home. He was born December 4, 1947, in Selma, Calif., the son of Toad and Lucy (Ozbun) Mitchell.

Charles was a 48-year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 344 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and a perpetual member of the Mason Scottish Rite. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam and received three bronze stars for his service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Mitchell; three brothers, Walter "Red" Mitchell, Morris "Pete" Mitchell and Oscar W. Mitchell; two sisters, Gail Watkins and Betty Mitchell; one stepson, Kyle Gooch.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Mitchell; three sons, Clint Mitchell and his wife Shelly of Summers, Ark., Jon Garringer and his wife Aimee of Tulsa and Brent Garringer and his wife Tracy of Tomah, Wis.; one daughter, Heather Shue and her husband David of Lincoln, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, Caitlin Lee and her husband Voua, Jared Mitchell, Seth Mitchell, Alyssa Bloom and her husband James, Chris Myers, Jake Layland and his wife Brandy, Sophia Paul and her husband Mason, Joe Garringer, Ruth Garringer, and Claira Garringer; two great grandchildren, Kiarah Bloom and Charles Lee; numerous niece, nephews and cousins.

Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Ark.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Dilla Etta Parrish

Dilla Etta Parrish, age 88, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born January 24, 1933, in Blackburn, Ark., the daughter of Alvin and Mettie Hollingsworth Gabbard.

She was a retired security guard at Tyson Foods.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Helton and her husband Dan; grandson, Brad Helton and wife Laura; granddaughter, Kelly Edwards and husband Jacob; and three great-grandchildren: Kassi, Josie and Eric.

A funeral service was held January 3, 2022, at Moore's Chapel. Burial followed in Baptist Ford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home.

To sign the online guest book, visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Steven David Thornton

Steven David Thornton, age 63, of Greenland, Ark., passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born April 7, 1958, in El Dorado, Ark., to Don and Patricia Butterfield Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Butterfield, and Don and Virginia Thornton.

David graduated with the Class of 1976 from McClellan High School in Little Rock, Ark., and went on to work for his father's business, Alert Recovery. Not long after, he moved to Northwest Arkansas, he opened his own business, Tri-State Recovery, and met the love of his life, Lisa Hankins. David and Lisa settled in Greenland, Ark., where they raised three wonderful children and were an integral part of the community, including being involved with Washington County Civic League Baseball program and Greenland School District. When he wasn't providing for others, he was most happy being "Pops" to, and spending time with, his five beautiful grandgirls, who were the joy of his life. He loved spending time out at the family farm. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, stock car races or boating on the lake with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Thornton; one daughter, Tori Thornton of Greenland; two sons, Zach Thornton and his wife, Maddie, of Prairie Grove, and Craig Thornton and his wife, Courtney, of Greenland; two sisters, Donna Thornton and her partner, Bob Gunning, of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Debbie Samra of Fayetteville; two brothers, Jeff Thornton of Benton, and Patrick Thornton and his wife, Anna, of Benton; and five grandgirls, Ava, Ashlyn, Harper, Finley and Rosie.

Memorial service was held December 30, 2021, at the Greenland High School Gymnasium under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Greenland Public Library.

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.