Farmington Schools Reinstate Mask Mandate

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Friday in response to a higher covid infection rate of people living within the district's boundaries.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, had already prepared staff, students and parents about the possibility of returning to a mask mandate in a letter issued earlier this week.

Laffoon warned the school community about the rising covid-19 cases in the state and how that might affect the district in the near future.

In a Zoom meeting with the Arkansas Department of Health, Laffoon said school superintendents were told to expect a surge in the next six weeks and that the state would "see cases like we've never seen before."

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases has gone up every day this week and set records on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to information released by the health department. The state had 6,562 cases on Tuesday, 7,388 on Wednesday and 7,288 cases on Thursday.

Laffoon said he was discouraged by the report from the health department but noted Farmington school employees know what they can do as far as putting in mitigation strategies to slow the rate of infection as much as possible.

"You have to keep everyone as safe as possible," Laffoon said, noting his experience is that when the infection rate is high in a community, rates will go up in the school environment.

"Safety is our top priority," he said.

The district's mask advisory policy requires students and staff to wear facemasks while indoors if the school district reaches 50 or more infections per 10,000 people as a precaution against the spread of covid-19.

On Jan. 3, the Farmington School District community had 80 infections per 10,000 people, according to the latest report issued by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI). This rate placed Farmington School District in the "high risk" category.

To respond to the rising positive covid cases, Farmington School District returned to its daily screening for students and staff on Jan. 5. The district now is requiring students and staff to fill out the online screen tool each morning before arriving on campus.

The screen asks questions about any symptoms being exhibited by a student or staff member, if they have had close contact with a confirmed covid-19 case or if they have tested positive for covid-19 within the past 14 days. The questionnaire then is submitted to school nurses and the school's covid point of contact for any futher action.

In addition, schools last week increased their daily disinfecting for high-touch areas and began once again to sanitize facilities daily with electrostatic fog machines, Laffoon said.

Social distancing will be used as much as possible and students and employees will continued to be encouraged to wash or disinfect their hands frequently.

Farmington School Board approved a district mask advisory policy at its Sept. 27, 2021, meeting. The policy provides guidance about the use of covid-19 precautions based on positive cases within the district boundaries.

The district is using covid-19 data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to guide administration in making decisions on whether masks are optional, optional but recommended or mandated.

Laffoon's letter to the district notes that the center for health improvement reported 29 cases per 10,000 people for the Farmington School District on Dec. 27, which is considered a low risk by the center. (This includes people living within the district boundaries, not just students and staff.)

Farmington's mask policy says masks will be mandatory if infection levels are at a high risk, or 50 or more cases per 10,000 people. For moderate risk, which is 30-49 infections per 10,000 people, masks are optional but recommended for Farmington students and staff. A low risk is 10-29 cases per 10,000.

According to ADHI, Farmington School District has gone from 19 cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 20, to 29 cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 27, and then jumped to 80 cases per 10,000 people on Jan. 3. The center sends out a weekly update on positive cases.

Farmington's district website was updated Jan. 6 for covid cases among students and staff and it showed that there are 40 covid infections for students with 120 students in quarantine and nine staff members with covid infections and six staff members in quarantine.

Prairie Grove School District has gone from 26 cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 20, 36 cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 27 and 57 cases per 10,000 people on Jan. 3. Superintendent Reba Holmes on Friday said there has not been any discussion yet about a mask mandate.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, said Lincoln's case number is still low. She said school officials would continue to monitor cases for now. Lincoln had less than five cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 27 and this increased to 36 cases per 10,000 people on Jan. 3.