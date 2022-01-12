Champion Speller

Sign in
January 12, 2022 at 7:55 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Akin Johnson, an 8th grader at Farmington Junior High School, won the Washington County Spelling Bee for the third time on Saturday at Farmington's Performing Arts Center. Johnson won in 2019, 2021 and this year's competition. The spelling bee went through 41 rounds, with two students battling it out for nine rounds. Elle Dacus, a sixth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School, came in second place. Johnson said his parents give him words to spell for practice and he also uses the computer to study for the spelling bee.

