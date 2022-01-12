Farmington Color's Day Court

Submitted Photo/Farmington celebrates Colors Day with a ceremony Friday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity boys against Huntsville at 6 p.m. and the varsity girls after that. The 2022 Colors Day court includes (front row from left): sophomore maids and Elementary attendants) Breanna Henson, Pierson Holt, Zoey Phillips, and Maya Allen; second row (from left): junior maids Lindsey Scogin, Fiene Klemmer, and Abianne Combs; and back row (from left) senior queen and king candidates) Kylie Wallis, Logan Burch, Rachel Thomason, Tate Pickens, Catherine Warren, Braden Bullington, Kylie Smith, and Seth Adams.

