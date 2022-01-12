Library Conducts Annual Inventory

LINCOLN -- Staff at Lincoln Public Library spend the first week in January each year scanning in all items that can be checked out from the public.

Dianna Payne, library director, said she believes it's "good business" to go through everything that's owned by the library and available for library patrons. Through the annual inventory, she said employees have found lost books and sometimes books that belong to others.

The library was closed last week for inventory and returned to normal hours on Monday.

Payne said staff members were not able to conduct the annual review last year because of covid-19 concerns. She wasn't sure how many items the library currently has but said a couple of years ago the library had 25,000 items. It's definitely higher than that now, she said.

One of the goals this year, she said, is to install new, seven-foot tall shelves and move books in the the front of the library to other areas to prevent damage to the books from sunlight coming through the large front windows. The shorter shelves will be used in storage.

Payne said many patrons, while home because of covid-19, cleaned out their closets and other areas and donated books to the library. Some of these donations will be placed on the new shelves.

Operating hours for Lincoln Public Library are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.