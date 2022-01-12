Prairie Grove Sponsors Boots And Badges Blood Drive

First responders from Prairie Grove are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, for the Second Annual Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17 at the Prairie Grove High School cafeteria.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a fun event that provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients, while also honoring area first responders. Prairie Grove area first responders know the enormous importance and healing power of a timely blood transfusion.

"As first responders, we recognize the need for blood donations and we are glad to be a part of this event," Prairie Grove Fire Department Chief J.C. Dobbs said. "We hope this year, regardless of who carries away the trophy, that we can surpass last year's donations."

"The Prairie Grove Police Department is excited to once again partner with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for our second annual blood drive," Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman said. "As law enforcement officers and emergency responders, we understand the need for blood donations. Please help us, in the spirit of competition and cooperation, by saving lives."

All successful donors at the blood drive will receive a commemorative Boots and Badges T-shirt, as well as their choice of a meal card from Chick-fil-A or Sonic.

To ensure a smooth donation experience, appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an online appointment for this drive, go to https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/127767. Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and may not have given blood in the past 56 days.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.