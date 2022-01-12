WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 12, 2022

Wilma Bowling

Wilma Bowling, 89, formerly of Prairie Grove, Ark., and having resided in Barre, Vt., for the past three years, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lincoln House, with her family by her side.

Survivors include her son, Larry Bowling, and his spouse, Joseph Shadroui, of Barre, Vt.; and her brother, David Johnson of Prairie Grove, Ark.; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Garland and Gladys Johnson, she was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, James M. Bowling; her brother, Wendell Johnson; and her sister, Lavetta Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lincoln House Assisted Living, 120 Hill Street, Barre, Vt., 05641.

Arrangements are by Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guest-book, please visit: www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

Esther Loretta Bottoms

Esther Loretta Bottoms, 84, of Lincoln, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord God on December 13, 2021, in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born on January 4, 1937, the daughter of Wyette Stephen and Carrie Thomas (Andrews) Cheatham in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, gardening, crafting, sewing, baking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Fred E. Bottoms; stepsons, Harold and Carl Bottoms; granddaughters, Brittaney Ann Allen and Nickie Wolfe; grandson, Harold Bottoms; brothers, Cecil Cheatham, Lloyd Cheatham, Loren Cheatham, Wayne Cheatham, Davie Cheatham; and sisters, Bernice McGown, Ruth "Tootsie" Kyle and Mary Jane Lowe.

She is survived by her children, Loretta Diania Wolfe and husband, Billy, of Morrow, Arkansas, Donna Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Darrell Bottoms and wife, Pam, of Ballard, Oklahoma, Dab Bottoms and wife, Sarah, of Durham, Arkansas and Denise Brown and Clint of Lincoln, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 13633 Sugar Hill Road, Lincoln, Arkansas, 72744.

The family requests that any donations be made in memory of Esther Bottoms: www.sdtjude.org.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Kenneth Wayne Cruikshank

Kenneth Wayne Cruikshank, age 72, a lifetime resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was born May 25, 1949, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of Burrell Benjamin and Dona (Shannon) Cruikshank.

Kenneth worked for many years at the Prairie Grove Telephone Company before his retirement in 2015. Kenneth liked spending his time watching his grandkids play sports and loved watching the Arkansas Razorbacks play football, basketball and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Ernest Cruikshank; and three sisters, Betty Wright, Patsy Gilbreath, and Eva Cohea.

Survivors include his two sons, Corey Cruikshank and his wife Kim of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Heath Cruikshank and his wife Amanda of Rogers, Arkansas; one brother, Rex Cruikshank and wife Joyce of North Port, Florida; one sister, Anna McCratic and her husband Junior of Lincoln, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Cutter, Cayden and Beckham Cruikshank; numerous nieces, and nephews.

Due to covid, the family held a private family service on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Burial was in the Summers Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Equestrian Center 11695 Effie Way, Farmington, Arkansas 72730.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Paul William Gilbert

Paul William Gilbert, age 72, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home. He was born August 17, 1949, in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Douglas G and Charlotte Lorene (Tatro) Gilbert.

Paul served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Gilbert; one son, Chris Gilbert of Ohio; two daughters, Lori Hawkins of Charleston, South Carolina and Samantha Gilbert of Greenland, Arkansas; two brothers, Norman Gilbert and Earl Gilbert; one sister, Lorene Wiles; five grandchildren, Micha Gilbert, Maddison Mowan, Zachary Holman, Logan Holman and Mason Dobbs.

Funeral service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Illinois Chapel Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Connie Ray "C.R." Kidd

Connie Ray "C.R." Kidd, age 86, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home. He was born June 26, 1935, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of Ray and Vera (Latta) Kidd.

C.R. was the owner of C.R. Kidd Trucking Company, owner of a truck brokerage company, and an entrepreneur in the Springdale area.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Dolly Kidd.

Survivors include his wife, Patty J. McKinney Kidd; two step children, Jill McKinney and Chad McKinney and his wife Cindy; his son, Doug Kidd and his wife Tess; four grandchildren, Alan Kidd, Jonathan Kidd and his wife Deanne, Todd Kidd and his wife Elizabeth, and Amanda Kidd; one great grandson, Jay Kidd; one sister, Charlotte Stickler and her husband Joe; numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

C.R. will be missed by many, the world will be less colorful and shiny without him. C.R. was a very unique person; rare were the times that he would walk into a room and not find someone he knew.

Funeral service was held Friday, January 7, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Joanne "Jody" Marie Gunn Phelps

Joanne "Jody" Marie Gunn Phelps passed away peacefully in her sleep January 1, 2022, at her residence in Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Ark. Jody was born March 1, 1932, in Houston, Texas, to parents Van and Marie Gunn.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Marie Gunn; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Phelps (Blair); and grandson, Chris Nelson.

Jody had four children, Connie Cochran of Lincoln, Ark., Buz Phelps of Fayetteville, Ark., Van Phelps and wife, Kathy, of Houston, Texas, Scott Phelps and wife, Kellie, of Des Moines, Iowa. She had nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or Washington Regional Hospice Home.

To sign the online guest-book, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Nanna Viola Reed

Nanna Viola Reed, age 93, a resident of Pryor, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Nanna Viola Knox was born on May 20, 1928, in Lincoln, Arkansas, to Mary Viola (Mensch) Knox and Irwin Knox.

She grew up and attended school in Lincoln, Arkansas. She married Kenneth E. Reed on October 20, 1945, in Westville, Oklahoma.

Nanna V. was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and served the church for many years in many roles. Her greatest treasures were spending time with her friends and family. Nanna V. loved people and doing for others.

Proceeding her in death were her parents; husband, Kenneth Reed; a son, David Reed; a brother, Irvin Knox; sister-in-law, Peggy Knox; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Fletcher and Garland Smith; and granddaughter, Heather Pearl.

Survivors include two sisters, Ann Smith and Fannie Fletcher; two daughters, Karen Elaine Packebush, Yvonne Cleveland and husband, Steve; three grandchildren, Jennifer Watkins, Kenny Packebush and Danny Packebush; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Packebush, Madison Packebush, Knox Watkins, Emma Watkins, Reed Packebush,Kenny Packebush, Terrence Bonds, Destinee Packebush; many other nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral service was held January 8, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Nance officiating.

Burial was in Reese Cemetery with no graveside service held.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Gilbert



Cruikshank

