What's Happening

LINCOLN

Sweetheart Dance

9 Hearts Ranch of Lincoln is hosting a Sweetheart Dinner and Dance, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at the community building on Lincoln Square. Cost is $30/single or $60/couple and includes refreshments, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight with a variety of music provided by a disc jockey. Dress is semi-formal and those 18 and older are invited to attend. An RSVP is required. Tickets may be purchased at the 9 Hearts Ranch store on Lincoln Square. The deadline is Feb. 5.