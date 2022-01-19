Board Renews Prairie Grove, Lincoln Charters

The Arkansas Board of Education on Jan. 13 approved the multiyear renewals of charters for 10 of the state's open-enrollment and conversion charter schools and school systems, including the charters for Lincoln and Prairie Grove high schools.

Lincoln High School's charter status was approved for a five-year renewal for up to 850 students in grades nine through 12.

Prairie Grove High School's charter was approved for a five-year renewal for grades nine through 12.

Each of the affected schools or systems had charters, or contracts, with the state that were due to expire at the end of this school year. Without the charter renewals, the schools would be ineligible for state funding and unable to continue to operate.

In each case, the Education Board approved the renewals of the charters based on the recommendations of the state' s Charter Authorizing Panel, which had reviewed the operations of the schools.

The Education Board has the authority to accept the panel's recommendations or conduct its own review of a charter school plan before approving its opening, its renewal or changes in the charter terms.

Other conversion charter schools, which are operated by traditional school districts, that received five-year charter renewals were Cabot Panther Academy, Hot Springs Junior Academy, Cross County Elementary, North Little Rock Center of Excellence and River Valley Virtual Academy in Van Buren.