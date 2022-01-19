Celebrating Local Quilt Shop Day

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed Jan. 22 as Local Quilt Shop Day and Cuttin' Up Quilt Studio in Farmington will be open and participate in the special day.

Hutchinson said Jan. 22 has been set aside to recognize the importance of the independent quilt shops to the local economies. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has recognized the day in honor of a variety of local quilt shops opened in Arkansas.

The proclamation notes that as the world seemed to fall apart due to the covid-19 pandemic, quilters and seamstresses used their normal sewing machines to make countless numbers of facemasks to protect frontline workers and other members of the community.

"Local quilt shops embody the beating heart of the sewing communities worldside," the proclamation says. "They provide character and history to many towns and cities in Arkansas."

The Local Quilt Shop Day was established by the Fabric Shop Network, a trade association that represents more than 5,000 local quilt shop owners globally.

The network encourages quilters to visit their local quilt shops in person or online.

Cuttin' Up Quilt, located at 111 E. Buchanan in downtown Prairie Grove, will have demonstrations, some door prizes and 22% off some of its items on that day. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.