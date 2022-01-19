Farmington Holds Colors Day Ceremony

FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated Colors Day on Friday, Jan. 14 with a coronation ceremony held at Cardinal Arena prior to basketball games against Huntsville.

The Colors Day court featured a showcase representing the sophomore through senior classes.

Sophomore maid Maya Allen, daughter of Keith Allen and the late Carman Allen, escorted by her uncle, Mark Leichner.

Junior maid Abianne Combs, daughter of Jason and Kelly Combs, escorted by her father.

Junior maid Fiene Klemmer, daughter of Stephan and Iika Klemmer, escorted by her grandfather, Richard Bundsgaard.

Junior maid Lindsey Scogin, daughter of Ryan and Sharon Scogin, escorted by her father.

Attendants, Zoey Phillips, daughter of Lincoln and Katie Phillips, carried the queen's crown, while Parker Petten, son of Heath and Paige Petten, carried the king's trophy.

Senior king candidate Seth Adams, son of Neil and Sherry Adams, escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Braden Bullington, son of Shara Bullington, escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Logan Burch, son of Beau and Paige Thompson, escorted by his mother.

Senior king candidate Tate Pickens, son of Brady and Lauren Pickens, escorted by his mother.

Senior queen candidate Kylie Smith, daughter of Brock Smith, and John and Kristy Franks, escorted by her father and step-father.

Senior maid Rachel Thomason, daughter of Scott and Corey Thomason, escorted by her father.

Senior queen candidate Kylie Wallis, daughter of Jason and Cindy Wallis, escorted by her father.

Senior queen candidate Catherine Warren, daughter of Travis and Cassie Warren, escorted by her father.

Seth Adams was crowned king and Catherine Warren was crowned queen of Farmington Colors Day 2022.

Basketball Games

The boys played first due to the Colors Day ceremonies and beat Huntsville for the second time this season with the distinction being Friday's matchup counted in the 4A-1 Conference standings. The boys won 73-62 in a game that was very different from their first meeting on Dec. 9 when sophomore guard Layne Taylor set a new school single game scoring record with 61 points.

Coming off an injury, Layne Taylor didn't try to carry the scoring load, but still played effective in securing a win. The girls likewise remained unbeaten in conference play by posting a 76-36 rout of the Lady Eagles in the final contest of the evening.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington seniors Seth Adams and Catherine Warren were crowned king and queen of the 2022 Colors Day celebration on Friday at Cardinal Arena.



