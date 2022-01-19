OPINION: Winter's Blues: A Time To Slow Down

Winter is Nature's "time-out," the season when plants go dormant and animals slow down their metabolisms. However, humans don't necessarily follow the same call to slow down, probably to their detriment. So instead, we plug on, all the while complaining about the cold.

Last weekend's snowfall gave me a reason to put off numerous ongoing projects. It's just too much effort to brave the cold wind and slippery ground. However, my hat is doffed to those who must still do so for their livelihood. I admit my softness but, in my defense, I still worked out on the ellipticals.

Winter is a contrast in black and white, neutral tones devoid of too much color. Snow hides the green grass and brown earth; it outlines the dark tree branches against a gray sky, like a charcoal art drawing. Occasionally, a male cardinal appears, its red feathers made all the more vivid against a background of white snow. Differences in ground temperatures allow snow to form vibrant streaks between paver stones. No human could improve on Nature's artistry.

I think I know why the human-animal does not follow winter's call to slow down. Perhaps we don't want to ponder too long on the thoughts that come to mind. If we stay busy, we need not reflect on our choices or actions we ignore. Even when shut in, there are too many pretty distractions to keep us from thinking too deeply. Who has the time to reconsider long-held beliefs or opinions when there is so much entertainment to consume? No matter the season, media streaming is always there to console and comfort us. Or provoke rage and hate; take your pick. It matters not to advertisers and influencers.

Mere centuries ago, wars between nations were dictated by the seasons. Winter blizzards and rainy springs made battles more challenging. Tanks could be bogged down in the mud. The frozen ground made digging foxholes almost impossible, and flooded rivers protected towns from invasion.

Nature did its best to thwart the evil actions of men but, of course, we eventually outsmarted her. Weapons can be deployed from the comfort of warm buildings, thousands of miles away. Hackers and malware developers topple companies and nations while sipping coffee in their living rooms. The generals don't show up on the front lines anymore; they have positioned far away from the battle, watching video from drone strikes. Their uniforms never get dirty.

This "negative thinking" is not what winter intended. Instead, we should be resting peacefully, occasionally getting up to nibble on something before succumbing once again to blissful sleep, waiting on spring to come and renew us. But our minds never rest.

Wonder what's on Netflix?

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.