RELIGION: The Magi Traveled A Long Distance To Worship The Child

The Magi traveled hundreds of miles to worship a child. What will you do to worship our Savior who died for us?

After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. Matthew‬ ‭2‬‬:‭9-10‬ NIV

January 6th is considered the day of Epiphany, the 12th day of Christmas, the day churches celebrate the visit of the Magi to Jesus as a child.

We don't know much about the Magi, who they were, but we do know they traveled a long way following a star to see the child they had heard about. They traveled a long distance to worship this child and present Him with gifts because they believed in what they had seen and learned. They were willing to give up the comforts of home to travel hundreds of miles to worship the Christ Child.

In pondering the Magi and how they knew about Jesus and why they made the long journey, I realized how much they sacrificed to worship a child and how little we sacrifice for someone who died for us!

I think covid has caused us to think more about our convenience than at any other time in history. We want what we want when we want it, including church. The Magi traveled hundreds of miles and we don't even want to travel one mile to go to church on Sunday mornings. We want church when it is convenient and fits into our schedule.

Wow! What an eye opener for me. There is so little we have to sacrifice to go to church on Sundays or whenever it is, so little a sacrifice to worship the King with our church family.

Here is confession time for me. I have not missed much in-person worship since covid started except when traveling and then I was watching it live. I even went when it was just four of us recording church for broadcast because I was in charge of the broadcast. So there have been times when I have resented having to show up in person when so many are home in their pjs watching or plan to watch at a more convenient time. I admit I have had a few pity parties for myself wishing I could stay home in my pjs, but recently God convicted me!

It isn't a sacrifice at all to go to church in person, it is a privilege! I don't have to travel hundreds of miles to worship. I don't have a government telling me when and where I have to worship, and I have the freedom to worship openly which is not the case in some countries. I say I love the Lord and desire to praise and worship Him, yet complain because I get to publicly do that! So convicted!

The Magi traveled hundreds of miles to worship a child.

What will you do to worship our Savior who died for us?

Are you willing to be inconvenienced?

Are you willing to get dressed and fellowship with others as we praise our Lord?

Jodi Hendricks is a longtime member of Farmington United Methodist Church. She teaches adult and youth Bible classes. The opinions expressed are those of the author.