Board Extends Superintendent's Contract

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board last week voted to extend the contract for Superintendent Reba Holmes another year, through June 30, 2023, and to amend her compensation to $120,000.

The board met in executive session Jan. 18 for Holmes' annual evaluation and then returned to public session for a motion by board member J.C. Dobbs.

The new compensation is a 2.3% raise and will be effective with the 2022-23 school year. Holmes' current salary is $117,300.

Board president Casie Ruland said last week the board was "proud to extend Superintendent Holmes' contract for another year. We are thankful for her continued guidance and leadership that takes on the grand responsibility of the entire district."

In other action, the board approved the consent agenda, which included a recommendation to expel a high school student, student transfers, the resignation of Gordon Sears as a paraprofessional, board minutes from the Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 meetings and the December 2021 financial report.

Doug Bryant with Pick-it Construction and Jo Hardy with Architecture Plus, Inc., gave updates on the new school construction.

"We're rocking along," Bryant told board members.

He said the trusses had arrived for the additional wing for the new middle school and workers would start decking that section.

Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks gave the curriculum report, noting that beginning with next year's ninth graders, students will be required to have a semester credit in computer science to graduate.

Joenks said the high school has elective classes that will meet the requirement and administrators will come up with a plan to make sure rising ninth graders will be able to get the required credit.

Shawn Witt, chief information officer and security, said the department is processing 150 new Chromebooks for the high school with the goal to get them out before ACT Aspire testing.

The board's next meeting will be 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, at the administration office in downtown Prairie Grove.