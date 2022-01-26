College News

Southern New Hampshire University

Tiffany Adams of Lincoln was named to the summer 2021 Dean's List for Southern New Hampshire University.

Harding University

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester: Gracie Foster and Kelbie Osburn of Prairie Grove; Cori Daily and Knox Laird of Farmington.

The following area students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates during the Dec. 18, 2021, commencement: Kiersten Combs of Prairie Grove received a master of arts degree in teaching for secondary education; Kelbie Osburn of Prairie Grove received a bachelor of arts degree in middle level education; Cori Daily of Farmington received a bachelor of arts degree in middle level education.

Arkansas Tech University

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for fall 2021:

From Lincoln: Karyssa Sue Butler (4.0), Rachel Lynn Duplanti, Averi Claire Massey, Brendon Kade Mitchell (4.0), Cody Michael Webb (4.0).

From Farmington: Noah Mikel Disheroon (4.0), Meghan Alyssa Finn (4.0), Maecy Brook Garner (4.0), Emily Grace Johnson (4.0), Johnan Wayne Mitchell, Brandon Joseph Monroe, Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0).

From Prairie Grove: Parker Heath Dawdy, Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Megan Danielle Haley, Virginia Joan Riggles, Elly L. Stone, Sarah James Stone (4.0), Abbi Wilma Wilhite.

Arkansas Tech University, Ozark Campus

Jerritt Dwayne Newberry of Cane Hill was named to the Chancellor's List for the fall semester of ATU-Ozark Campus. The Chancellor's List recognizes students who complete a semester with a 4.0 grade point average.

Missouri State University

Jackson Stone of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Southern Arkansas University

Joshua Jetton of Lincoln has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. He is a junior agricultural business major.