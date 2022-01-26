Farmington: 'Not A Small Town Anymore'





FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington issued a record number of permits for single-family homes in 2021 and also broke the record for the number of permits issued during a month's time.

Rick Bramall, city building official, said Farmington issued 429 permits for single-family homes in 2021, and issued permits for 83 single-family homes during the month of July.

For other months in 2021, Farmington issued 60 permits in April, 58 permits in June and 45 permits in March. February was the lowest month, with six permits.

Mayor Ernie Penn pointed to residential growth in Farmington during his annual State of the City Address, given at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.

"Our residential growth is extremely active with residential lots approved, under construction or available for the construction of new homes and lots being proposed or in the planning stages," Penn said. "This growth exhibits the confidence that builders have in our city, our school system and that Farmington has become a very attractive place for families to locate."

In the past six years, permits for new houses have gone from 30 issued in 2016, 69 in 2017, 80 in 2018, 97 new home permits in 2019 and 156 new home permits in 2020.

The 429 single-family permits in 2021 represent a value of $112 million, which is the estimated cost of the houses based on square footage, Penn said.

In addition, the city, in 2021, issued 28 multifamily permits for duplexes, or 56 units, valued at $11.7 million and six commercial permits valued at $6.8 million.

Penn said he believes Farmington's population will grow to 10,000 within the next three to five years, based on housing growth. The 2020 census showed Farmington with a population of 7,584 people, a 27% growth from the 2010 population to 2020.

"Farmington is not a small town anymore," Penn said at the council meeting. "I know a lot of people don't like it because we're having growth, but Farmington is not a small town anymore, and we just manage that growth."

In all, the city issued a total of 1,814 permits in 2021, which includes permits for mechanical, plumbing, heat and air, sign and miscellaneous.

The total permits generated $541,377 in permit fees, 416% greater than what the city projected to receive from permit fees in 2021.

Penn called out Bramall during the council meeting, saying, "You need to give that man a big hand (of applause), Rick Bramall back there, because that dude has worked nonstop. He does a great job. He has great knowledge."

To help Bramall, the city is cross training two other employees.

Penn opened his State of the City Address by thanking city employees for their dedication and commitment. The year 2021 continued to present challenges because of the covid-19 pandemic and city staff with administration, police, fire, public works and the library were quick to adapt and overcome the challenges, Penn said.

He reported the city is financially sound with excellent cash reserves. City and state sales tax revenues continue to increase each year. The city sales tax revenues increased by 32.2% for 2021, compared to 2020, and the state tax receipts increased by 15.5% for 2021, compared to 2020.

"This increase allows our city to have funds to support the expansion of our city services and for capital improvement projects to begin and be completed without interruption because of financial needs," Penn said.

Capital improvement projects completed in late 2020 and 2021 included expansion and remodel of the library and expansion of the police department. Road projects included widening Double Springs and improving the drainage from Main Street to Rheas Mill Road, paving Richmond Road and drainage repair on Rainsong Road.

For 2022, the city plans to improve drainage on Garland McKee Road to benefit Meadowsweet subdivision, overlay Southwinds and Jim Brooks roads with the assistance of $300,000 in state aid and rehabilitate the Double Springs Road bridge. The construction project to widen and improve state Highway 170 also should start in 2022, he said.

With continued growth in the community, Farmington will need to add personnel for police and fire, "so that our residents will have the added security that Farmington is a safe place to live," along with a commitment to expand recreational facilities and trails, Penn said.

Penn said he will encourage the city, school district and chamber to work together to help Farmington grow into a more attractive place for families and businesses to locate.

He closed by thanking the citizens of Farmington for their support of the community.

"God has blessed our city and we should be thankful every day for these blessings," Penn said.



