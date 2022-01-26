Local Officer Graduates From Training School

Wahsington County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Arnold of Cane Hill recently graduated from a prestigious law enforcement training school, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Arnold graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. He completed the program, along with Lt. Kevin East, also with the sheriff's office. They began the 10-week program in Jefferson City, Mo., on Sept. 7, 2021.

Arnold is a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office and is assigned to the Washington County Detention Facility.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated more 25,000 students both nationally and internationally. Arnold and East were members of the SPSC Class #505, which accommodated a total of 21 students.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes, in addition to a staff study paper. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of police training, management training, and executive development.

The news release said that the sheriff's office anticipates a variety of benefits from Arnold and East attending this program.

